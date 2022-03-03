Incendiary Brewing Company opening production brewing and tasting room in Westbend NC Property

(Winston-Salem, NC) – Incendiary Brewing Company announced today that it is opening a production facility and tasting room in unincorporated Lewisville, NC, an area called Westbend.
Incendiary Brewing opened its doors Labor Day weekend 2018 in Downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter. It made a huge impact to the retail area by activating their outdoor patio space that they dubbed, The Coalpit. Beyond their summer concert series “Coalpit LIVE” and the quarterly local vendor markets, and it has also become a great gathering space for young families and pets, offering a semi-confined pace to play while enjoying an Incendiary beverage and some neighborhood food from Cugino Forno, Alma Mexicana or soon-toopen, Six Hundred Degrees.
“We have truly been blown away by the support we have received. Last summer, there were a few weeks where we nearly ran out of beer,” said Brandon Branscome, co-founder of Incendiary Brewing Company. “We have tightened up our processes to ensure we maximize our cellar capacity here, but during the peak season, the demand is just more than we are capable of producing here. Having a second location will open up more opportunities for additional projects that we have always had to pass on previously.”
The expansion is located at 5495 Williams Rd in Lewisville, a split parcel of the Westbend Vineyard & Brewery location. It will consist of a 30-barrel brew house, multiple 30- and 60-barrel fermenters and an expanding barreling program. The property includes the former Westbend tasting room and brewery, the former winery building, several storage facilities and the 14.5+ acres of former vineyard. Westbend Winery is consolidating its operations to the remaining parcel across the street.
“We don’t intend to complete a massive overhaul in the beginning, but do want to put our stamp on it. After we get the production system up and running, we will discuss the best options for the vineyard and potentially an Incendiary wine program. Right now, we want to focus on the beer and events,” said Branscome.
When Incendiary Brewing joined with Gears & Guitars in 2021 to create the annual Coalpit LIVE summer concert series, it brought local, regional and even national acts to their Coalpit for free outdoor concerts. Some of the bands included Gin Blossoms, Lucero, Cracker, Cowboy Mouth, Morgan Wade, and Victoria Victoria.
“While we won’t be hosting a full series like Coalpit LIVE at the Westbend location, we do have some events already planned. We can now announce that Vagabond Saints Society will be preforming the 1985 Farm Aid Concert on April 9, our Grand Opening event! We will also have weekly local musicians performing and food trucks on site. Definitely stay tuned to social media and our website for more announcements,” said John Bacon, co-founder of Incendiary Brewing Company. “We intend on soft opening a little sooner but need to handle a few things first. We will have regular tasting room hours Thursday through Sunday.”
