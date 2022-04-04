Inaugural Guilford Dialogues to Feature Experts on Economic Inclusion
The inaugural Guilford Dialogues conference June 7-10 on the campus of Guilford College will feature experts on the topic of “Building Strategies for Economic Inclusion.” President Kyle Farmbry announced speakers who have committed April 4.
The in-person conference will feature presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities to map out challenges and hone strategies for building economies that can better include all races, genders, newcomers, workers, and organizations.
Registration is now open.
“I am delighted that leaders in various fields who are currently addressing economic inclusion will take part in our first Guilford Dialogues conference,” says Kyle, who established the event in his first few months as President of the College. “We anticipate a very robust and productive conversation with actionable outcomes in June.”
Committed speakers include:
Regina Malveaux
Executive Director of the Washington State Women’s Commission, appointed by Governor Jay Inslee, has more than 20 years of experience as a tenacious advocate for women and children as a nonprofit executive, victim’s services provider, community leader, and policy advocate. She is expected to moderate a conference panel on gender and race issues with economic inclusion.
Esther Benjamin
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of World Education Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping international students, immigrants, and refugees achieve their educational and career goals, has been a global executive in the public, private, and civil society sectors for more than 25 years. She has had senior management roles with organizations including the U.S Peace Corps.
Dennis Quaintance
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Design Officer and Chief Storytelling Officer for the Greensboro-based Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants & Hotels, is a noted leader in sustainability and is expected to share his decision process regarding labor and transferring his companies to employee ownership during a panel on enhancing employee ownership. QW Restaurants & Hotels is now 100 percent employee-owned.
Chris Wheat
Co-president of JP Morgan Chase Institute, who directs research around economic equity, personal finances, taxation, savings, and trends in wealth, will be sharing his broad and deep understanding of that data as it relates to the many challenges we face in economic equity during a session on financial policy, data, and the challenges of economic equity.
Simon Gifford
Chief Executive Officer of Mashauri Limited, an entrepreneurial education platform designed to support universities and other institutions in offering experiential entrepreneurial education to their students, has been involved in the creation and growth of several other new ventures and acts as an adviser to a number of early stage companies. He lectures on strategy and entrepreneurship around the world.
Colleen Thouez
is senior fellow at the New School’s Zolberg Institute, where she directs the Global Cities portfolio. She is also senior visiting fellow at SciencesPo Paris where she advises French cities, and the Africa-Europe Mayors Dialogue on Growth and Solidarity. She was inaugural director of the Welcoming and Inclusive Cities Division at the Open Society Foundations, and served for 17 years in leadership positions at the United Nations.
About Guilford College: Guilford College is a nationally distinguished liberal arts school in Greensboro, N.C. Empowering students to design a personalized education focused on their interests and passions, Guilford emphasizes real-world learning for every student, every semester. Established in 1837, Guilford is the only Quaker-founded college in the Southeast. The principles of our founders are reflected in the College’s seven Core Values: community, diversity, equality, excellence, integrity, justice, and stewardship.
