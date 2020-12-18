Greensboro, N.C. – December 18, 2020 - iHeartMedia Greensboro announced today the debut of the new MIX 99.5, effective immediately.
MIX 99.5 will continue to be the Triad’s Christmas Station playing Continuous Christmas Favorites. After, Christmas, Mix 99.5 will broadcast a combination of popular hits from the 80s, 90s and today from the biggest artists including P!nk, Bruno Mars, Journey, Kelly Clarkson, Bon Jovi and more. The station will also feature top hosts and on-air personalities such as Lora Songster, Matt Pencola, Delilah, and Kim Faris, as well as themed segments like “I Love the 80’s Weekends,” where we highlight our deep library of fun, upbeat ‘80s titles that we’ve found our audience really enjoys.
Full Programming Lineup:
Lora and Matt in the Morning 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Kim Faris 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Chris Davis 3 p. m. – 7 p.m.
Delilah 7 p.m. – Midnight
iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Greensboro market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with more than 2 billion app downloads and more than 140 million registered users.
About iHeartMedia Greensboro
iHeartMedia Greensboro owns and operates WMAG, WTQR, WVBZ, WMKS and WPTI, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.