HYATT CENTRIC SOUTHPARK CHARLOTTE OFFERS DIVERSE MEETING & EVENT SPACE
~Meeting Groups Have More Than 4,000 Square Feet of Flexible Space, Creative Japanese-Inspired Cuisine and Unique Amenities Available at New Charlotte Hotel~
CHARLOTTE, NC (September 20, 2021) –– Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte,which recently debuted in June in SouthPark, the city’s premier retail and business district situated just six miles from the Charlotte Convention Center, features more than 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space ideal for business gatherings, conferences, fundraisers and social functions. Like the 175-room hotel, the meeting and event venues feature an inviting, modern ambience and a distinctly local flavor. Designed by Atlanta-based Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte’s interiors reflect the rich history and beautiful landscapes of the region, and incorporate an earthy color palette interwoven with natural elements such as stone, wood, metal and water.
Guests attending a meeting or conference at Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte are greeted by a show-stopping curved lobby staircase and signature artwork, including a colorful, metallic six-foot-tall peacock statue, and a mural by local artist Hillary Siber Edwards that features 100 porcelain gold ceramic mining pans intended to represent the 100 counties in North Carolina and the region’s history as the first documented gold discovery in the United States.
Led by Food & Beverage Manager John Alley, the second-floor banquet and meeting rooms, named for key local historical figures, offer flexible configurations, and feature neutral décor, locally inspired art and floor-to-ceiling windows. The banquet spaces also feature dimmable ceiling lights that can be changed to any color, creating mood lighting for any event.
The 3,800-square-foot Liberty Ballroom can accommodate groups of up to 300 depending on the configuration. A wall of windows offers natural light, while cutting-edge audio-visual options, including ultra-short-throw projectors, are available to accommodate in-person, virtual and hybrid meetings. The ballroom is comprised of three spaces, the Brevard Room, the Titus Room and the Haigler Room, which can be configured into five different venues with a range of capacities from a banquet dinner or standing reception to a theater-style meeting or presentation, seated classroom or a conference set-up. The adjacent Ballroom Foyer, which has a capacity of up to 200 for a standing reception, can serve as a space for pre-function cocktails or a conference coffee break, with food stations and tabletop displays.
The hotel’s 300-square-foot, glass-enclosed executive boardroom, named The Queen’s Museum, features seating for 10 people as well as extensive audio-visual capabilities ideal for virtual and hybrid meetings. The room’s décor includes a mixed-media portrait of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the wife of King George III during the American Revolution, for whom both Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are named, by local artist Kathleen Dennis. The second-floor meeting area is also adjacent to a bar and lounge ideal for a meet-and-greet or a small, semi-private breakout session.
Groups can book the hotel’s All Day Meeting Package, which includes tables and chairs, adjustable lighting and sound system, all day coffee, soda and water service, a continental breakfast, buffet or boxed lunch and an afternoon break. Add-ons include audio visual, a virtual/hybrid meeting setup, linens, full breakfast, and a cocktail reception. A la carte menus are also available to create custom food and beverage packages.
Attendees can choose from a creative catering menu of Asian-inspired cuisine. The Osaka Health Kick meeting break menu includes healthy options such as Granola with Japanese Yogurt, Dried Fruit and Pecans, seasonal sliced Dragon fruit and berries and fresh juices. For savory options, the Metro Tokyo lunch menu is comprised of Asian dishes such as the Edamame Salad, EBI Udon Noodles, Sweet & Spicy Shrimp, Katsu Sando with Panko Breaded Pork Chop, and Miso Tahini Cookies for dessert. Dinner menus include a selection of soups and salads such as the Chilled Ramen & Lotus Rood Salad, entrees such as the Chicken Yakitori and Karaage Cod with pickled daikon and soy honey chili glaze, sides including Soy Mirin Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Charred Ponzu Carrots, and desserts such as the Matcha Tiramisu and Sata Andagi with Ginger Sugar.
“With our ideally situated hotel in the heart of SouthPark, our expansive and varied meeting space, range of amenities and capabilities, and warm, personalized service, Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte is a great spot to host your next meeting or corporate event,” said Cristal Moncur, Director of Corporate Sales. “Whether a conference, board meeting, meet-and-greet or a cocktail reception, we can accommodate any group type.”
Groups can choose from a range of accommodations from standard guestrooms to suites, including an expansive Presidential Suite. Guestroom features include a sleek work desk, mini fridge, in-room coffee, bottled water, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a bathroom with a walk-in rainfall shower with upscale BeeKind® amenities and a Drybar® hairdryer. Additional hotel amenities include second floor restaurant IRO, rooftop restaurant Mizu, complimentary on-site parking and complimentary Wi-Fi, fitness center, marketplace, and a business center.
For more information, please visit hyattcentricsouthparkcharlotte.com. To inquire about booking a meeting, planners can email Cristal Moncur, Director of Corporate Sales at cristal.moncur@hyatt.comor Erin Dennis, CPCE, Director of Group Sales at erin.dennis@hyatt.com.
Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.
###
About Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte
Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte is a vibrant lifestyle hotel, centrally located in Charlotte's premiere retail and business district, just six miles from downtown Charlotte. The hotel comprises 175 design-forward guestrooms, including 11 suites. The hotel’s interiors, by Atlanta-based Rule Joy Trammell Rubio Architecture + Interior Design, reflect the rich history and beautiful landscapes of the Charlotte region, with unique artwork and architectural features representative of Charlotte's growth as one of the true jewel cities of the southeastern United States. Amenities include lobby restaurant and cocktail bar IRO, rooftop restaurant Mizu, which offers sweeping views of SouthPark, and 4,000 square feet of flexible meetings and event space, including a 3,700-sq-ft ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The central SouthPark location, and close proximity toCharlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and local interstates, gives guest direct access to the best shopping, dining, arts and culture, entertainment and more, allowing them to explore and discover all that Charlotte has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.