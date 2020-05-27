GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro retailer and manufacturer, Hudson’s Hill, has generously donated 500 masks to downtown businesses currently opening under North Carolina’s Phase 2 plan.
“Shortly after stay-at-home orders were announced, we shifted our business model nimbly to make masks for Cone Health in a partnership with Elevate Textiles,” says Evan Morrison, co-owner of the storefront located at 527 S. Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. “Now that our friends and neighbors are re-opening for business around us, it became a priority for us to boost production to be able to offer them the same product so that the broader community knows we are doing all we can to protect them during Phase 2 and when we move further forward as a state.”
The masks, to be distributed by Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) in their reopening kits for businesses, are reusable and washable and, if cared for correctly, should last up to six months. Each mask is made using North Carolina materials, including breathable barrier fabric from Burlington, latex-free elastic from AEC in Asheboro, and thread from A&E in Mt. Holly. The masks are produced in the Morrison’s Revolution Mill-based production facility.
“Neighbors helping neighbors. I’ve seen it time and again since the start of the pandemic, and this is no exception,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “Hudson’s Hill’s generosity throughout this crisis has been unparalleled and we’re honored to have them in our downtown community.”
