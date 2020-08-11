$470 million awarded nationally in CARES Act Funding provides additional funding to public housing authorities
GREENSBORO, NC – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson today announced nearly $9.5 million to North Carolina public housing authorities as part of the $472 million awarded nationally in CARES Act funding to help low income families during the coronavirus pandemic.
This funding can be used by Public Housing Authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. The funding, made available by the CARES Act legislation President Trump signed into law on March 27, 2020, will be awarded to Public Housing Authorities across the Nation. See the local impact of the housing assistance announced today.
"This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. " HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program. "
“These new funds are important and will go a long way to help low-income residents secure and retain affordable housing during this unprecedented time,” said Hunter Kurtz, Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. "
“These additional funds provide timely and impactful resources for public housing authorities to help meet the needs of those we serve acquire and retain affordable housing during an especially challenging time”, said Denise Cleveland-Leggett, Southeast Region Administrator.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) includes the Mainstream Program which provides tenant-based vouchers that serve low-income households.
The eligible coronavirus-related activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
For more information on HUD's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the actions the Department has taken, please visit HUD.gov/coronavirus. Public Housing Authorities across the Nation have jumped into action to help assist their tenants and their communities during this unprecedented time. Read more about their stories featured in HUD's Neighbors Helping Neighbors campaign, here.
HUD AWARDS $9.5 MILLION TO NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC HOUSING AUTHORITIES TO HELP KEEP RESIDENTS HOUSED
-
- Updated
- 0
