HUD Announces $7.9 million to North Carolina to Advance Equitable Disaster Recovery, Build Climate Resilience
GREENSBORO, NC -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced the allocation of $7,975,000 in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to help communities in North Carolina recover from the impact of Tropical Storm Fred in August 2021 and build inclusive resilience to climate change.
The funds are part of $3 billion in CDBG-DR funds announced nationwide. These allocations underscore HUD and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equitably improving the nation’s disaster recovery and building long-term, inclusive resilience to the impacts of climate change, particularly for historically marginalized communities.
Southeast Region Administrator Jose Alvarez recognizes the significance and impact of this funding.
"Unfortunately, natural disasters have become a common occurrence in Region IV," said RA Jose Alvarez. “The disaster recovery funds give the states within our region security, knowing should a disaster occur, they will have the resources needed to begin their road to recovery.”
These funds will go to recover from and build resilience to natural disasters, including climate disasters, with a specific focus on low- and moderate-income populations. The funds are specified to be used for: “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation, in the most impacted and distressed areas.”
Equitable disaster recovery and resilience is a priority of HUD’s Climate Action Plan. HUD’s Climate Action Plan notes that the Department is committed to advancing the goals of Executive Order 13985, which requires HUD to allocate resources in a manner that equitably invests in underserved communities, especially communities of color. HUD is committed to taking actions to invest in climate resiliency to reinforce its mission of creating strong, sustainable, and inclusive communities with affordable homes for all.
HUD’s mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. More information about HUD and its programs is available on the Internet at www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov
