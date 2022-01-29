HPU Welcomes New Team Members in January
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022 – High Point University welcomed the following new team members in January:
Jadah Nicholson joined the Office of Student Life as the resident director.
Nicholson oversees and supports the Resident Assistants in the Office of Student Life on campus. Her goal is to leave a positive impact on the students and teach life skills that are beneficial for mental health, physical health and their careers. Before coming to HPU, she taught third and sixth grade, and she ran a business called “KidsCove,” which created a space for youth to foster creativity. She has a variety of degrees under her belt, including a bachelor’s degree in social work, a master’s degree in education and a certificate for behavior technician.
Catherine Song joined the Department of Physical Therapy as the clinical education compliance and relationship specialist.
Song will serve as the liaison between clinical partners and the Department of Physical Therapy with managing all clinical placement requirements, including compliance. Before working at HPU, she worked as a quality specialist for a German furniture fixture company. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, and she is a Lean Six Sigma certified green belt, which is a process of increasing efficiency and improving quality.
Alex Burdine joined the Office of Communications as a digital marketing specialist.
He is responsible for digital marketing assets, maintaining vendor relations and looking for ways to expand HPU’s digital footprint. Burdine has previously worked for Charlotte Motor Speedway and the High Point Housing Authority. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in broadcasting and broadcast sales.
Ryan Sizemore joined the Information Technology team as a computing support analyst.
Sizemore’s responsibilities include helping students, faculty and staff with any technology issues they may have. Before coming to HPU, he was the main point of contact for IT issues at a Winston-Salem credit union. He graduated with a degree in industrial systems technologies.
Dr. Kelsey Kean joined the Department of Chemistry as an assistant professor of chemistry.
Dr. Kean teaches biochemistry courses and will conduct research with undergraduates in her lab inside the Wanek School of Natural Sciences. She has been working in research settings for the last 10 years and taught at different universities in North Carolina. She has a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and a Ph.D. in biochemistry and biophysics.
Amanda Elbert joined the Office of Research and Planning as a post-award administrator.
Elbert works with faculty on the financial management of grants and sponsored programs to maintain compliance with institutional policies and federal regulations. She also works with sponsors to submit financial reporting and invoicing. Prior to HPU, she was the accounting manager for the Winston-Salem Dash minor league baseball team. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree.
Megan Whitcomb joined the Office of Student Success as a student success coach.
She works with first year, undeclared students by providing academic and transitional support to students and their families. She works to help her students become successful and decisive young adults as they navigate their first year of college. Whitcomb has worked in higher education for her entire professional career, most recently in residence life. She earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise sports science and works as a personal trainer at the YMCA.
Cindy Davis joined the Department of Health and Wellness as an administrative assistant.
Davis’ responsibilities include providing coverage and reception at the front desk in the Counseling Center. She aids students in requesting counseling appointments and assisting the executive director and clinical counselors, as well as planning events for the department and maintaining supplies. She worked as an administrative associate in the radiation oncology department at the Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center.
Andy Brehm joined the Office of Admissions as the director of admissions training and development.
Brehm works closely with the University Ambassadors and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions counselors to provide campus visit experiences that show prospective students how they can personally excel at HPU. He previously worked in the home furnishings industry in sales management, advertising and marketing. Brehm graduated from HPU in 1990 with a degree in English. Since then, he has earned many top sales and leadership distinctions over the years.
McKenzie Woody joined the Office of Student Success as a student success coach.
She guides new students interested in studying business through their transition from high school to college by sharing opportunities to get involved, finding classes to enroll in, navigating academic schedules and more. Woody has experience working in a college setting in admissions, the registrar’s office and first-year experiences. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences and a master’s degree in higher education.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
