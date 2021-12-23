HPU Welcomes New Hires in December
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 22, 2021 – High Point University recently welcomed six new staff members. They are as follows:
Markyl Wilson joined the Office of Student Life as a resident director.
She oversees both York and Point Place as the resident director to ensure a safe living environment for all students. Wilson also helps promote a healthy and positive lifestyle at York, which is a wellness community. Prior to coming to HPU, she was a resident director, and during her undergraduate education, she worked as a student leader, mentor and resident assistant. She has a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Kristen Roth joined the Information Technology department as an educational technology specialist.
In this role, she helps support the HPU community with any educational technology needs. This includes supporting professors and developing multimedia assets and trainings to help faculty and staff.
Before coming to HPU, she worked in higher education as an academic advisor and served as a graduate assistant while earning her master’s degree. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in public policy and a Master of Education degree with a focus in higher education and student affairs administration.
Pete Worcester joined the Office of Institutional Advancement as an advancement officer.
Worcester is part of a team that connects with and builds relationships with parents, alumni and friends of the university. He brings an extensive background in marketing and business development skills from his leadership roles with global consumer goods and textile companies. He has a passion for higher education, having previously served as a major gift officer at another local school. Worcester earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and an MBA.
Tammy Todd is in the Office of the Registrar as a transcript coordinator.
Todd helps students with transcript requests, enrollment verification and more. She previously worked in education as a classroom teacher. She earned her Master of Arts in teaching and a Bachelor of Arts in general studies with a focus on business and sociology.
Mary Cuthbertson joined the Office of Communication as a content creator.
As a member of the Office of Communications, Cuthbertson works to share the impactful stories of students, faculty, staff, alumni and other members of the HPU family on a variety of print and digital platforms. Cuthbertson previously worked at a student housing community, where she helped plan and execute social media content, crafted email marketing materials, and helped with the leasing and move-in process. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in communication studies and art history.
Tanner White joined HPU as a Campus Concierge.
White is a member of HPU’s Campus Concierge team that works daily to assist students, faculty, staff, families and guests in a variety of ways. He previously worked as a graduate assistant with the Concierge team. White graduated this year from HPU with a Bachelor of Arts in sports media. He is now working on his Master of Arts in Communication and Business Leadership degree at HPU, which he will finish next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.