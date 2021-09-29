HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 – High Point University welcomed 12 new staff hires in August. They are as follows:
Charles Fennell joined the Office of Student Life as resident director for R.G. Wanek Center and University Center 2.
In this role, Fennell oversees the resident assistants and students of R.G. Wanek Center and University Center 2. He promotes the safety, security and development of all residential students across the two halls and connects them to necessary resources on campus. He recently worked as a COVID-19 contact tracer, and before that he worked for university housing at Appalachian State University. Fennell holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a concentration in natural science and a minor in statistics.
Colleen Foy joined HPU as the Wanek Center librarian and heath sciences liaison.
Foy provides reference services to students in health and life sciences undergraduate and graduate programs. She also supports faculty by facilitating in-person and online library research instruction. Her prior work experience includes health promotion and education in various corporate and community settings as well as research and development library support in the manufacturing industry. Foy holds a Bachelor of Science in health promotion and will complete her master’s degree in library and information studies in December.
Sara Barlok joined the Institutional Advancement Office as alumni events coordinator.
As the alumni events coordinator, Barlok plans and executes events to cultivate more purposeful, meaningful and impactful relationships with alumni. She worked as the director of baseball operations for HPU from 2016-2019. She served as the membership services coordinator for the American Baseball Coaches Association from 2019-2021. Barlok graduated from High Point University in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in business and a minor in sport management.
Angela Duncan joined the Admissions Office as a campus visit coordinator.
Duncan manages the campus visit experience for high school students and their families. She coordinates class visitations with professors for interested students. Before joining HPU, she worked at Guilford College as the assistant to the president and at North Carolina A&T State University as an admissions coordinator. She holds a Bachelor of Science in management and marketing.
Lindsey Greear joined HPU as a learning excellence specialist in the Office of Student Engagement and Success.
In this role, she works directly with students to provide academic coaching based on their specific needs and goals. For the past 11 years, Greear worked as a high school educator in Guilford County Schools. She also worked on curriculum and instructional development for GCS outside of her work in the classroom. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in American history and a Master of Arts in teaching.
Matt Eaton is the engineering lab and makerspace manager in the Webb School of Engineering.
Eaton maintains the machinery and tools and works one on one with engineering students to assist them with their projects. He also develops programming for makerspace activities. Eaton has worked in a wide variety of roles in several makerspace and robotics lab environments. He has experience as a high school robotics and engineering teacher. He is the founder and CEO of an educational robotics company that helps donate robotics equipment to schools all around the world. He holds a bachelor's degree in 3D design.
Jenny Enright joined HPU as a learning excellence specialist in the Office of Student Engagement and Success.
In this role, Enright helps students with their transition to college. She assists with organizational, time management and study skills. She meets with students to work on academic skills to help the student stay on track with their goals. Enright taught high school social studies courses for Guilford County Schools for 30 years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and holds a National Board Teacher Certification in secondary social studies.
Sean Murray joined the Information Technology Department as an computing support analyst.
Murray is responsible for ensuring the timely operation of HPU IT services overnight and to help maintain peak efficiency. Before working at HPU, he was an IT contractor at Lowe’s Home Improvement in web sales and an overnight technical specialist at Verizon Wireless. Murray has a certification in geospatial technologies.
Katelyn Greer joined the Biology Department as the biology lab manager.
As a biology lab manager, Greer organizes, prepares and facilitates laboratory activities while maintaining a safe learning environment for students and faculty. She graduated from High Point University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biology with a concentration in health sciences and a minor in Spanish. Greer conducted research alongside Dr. Brett Woods, the dean of the Wanek School of Undergraduate Sciences, for three years and worked as student staff at the HPU Postal Center for three years. She also worked previously as an administrative assistant at Vibrant Coaching Inc. in the field of professional communications.
Jennifer Brammer joined HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as an admissions counselor.
As an admissions counselor, Brammer serves as a resource, liaison and advocate for prospective students while representing High Point University. She graduated from High Point University with a Bachelor of Arts in communication with a concentration in journalism and a minor in psychology in 2020 and a Master of Arts in communication and business leadership in 2021. As a student at HPU, she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, the University Chapel Board of Stewards, HPU News, the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication Advisory Board, and honors societies Lambda Pi Eta, Psi Chi and Order of Omega. She also served as a university ambassador at HPU.
Kelly McFeeley joined HPU’s Institutional Advancement as coordinator of gratitude and stewardship.
In her role, McFeeley plans, organizes and executes gratitude and stewardship campaigns. She also assists with events and programs relating to gratitude and stewardship initiatives. She has experience in the hospitality industry in event and destination management. McFeeley holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration in hospitality and tourism management.
Dana Dolbow joined HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as the director of undergraduate admissions.
As the director of undergraduate admissions, Dolbowworks to support and mentor the admissions counseling staff to reach and expand HPU’s enrollment goals. She has a variety of experience in higher education, including working as an admissions counselor at Catawba College and working eight years in enrollment management in a variety of positions including director of campus visitation at Stetson University. Dolbow holds abachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in business administration.
