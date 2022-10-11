HPU to Host American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Leadership Institute
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 – High Point University will host the second Home Furnishings Leadership Institute on Feb. 19-23, 2023, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
The Leadership Institute will welcome 25 emerging leaders under 40 in the home furnishings industry who are nominated and selected for this prestigious opportunity. Select faculty from HPU’s Phillips School of Business will lead a combination of lectures, case studies and discussions based on the prestigious Harvard Business School Seminar for the Young Presidents’ Organization and Chief Executives Organization.
Nominations are now open and will close on Oct. 31, 2022. Nominations can be submitted here.
“We are excited about our partnership with the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame and to welcome our second class to the Home Furnishings Leadership Institute in February,” says Andy Bills, senior vice president of Student Success and Executive Education. “Residing in the Home Furnishings Capital of the World, it makes perfect sense to more closely connect High Point University and our HPU students with this $150 billion industry that we welcome to our city multiple times a year.”
Participants who attend three institutes will receive a certificate and digital badge honoring and identifying each as a Home Furnishings Leadership Institute Fellow. Classes and discussion groups will meet on HPU’s campus and will utilize the new, state-of-the-art Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel on campus. Room and board are included with tuition.
The Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Leadership Institute is the next step in recognizing and training emerging leaders following the endowed establishment of the Paul Broyhill Future Leader award.
“The Institute changes each year with new topics and materials relevant to today’s business landscape,” says Karen McNeill, Hall of Fame CEO. “Through peer learning, the Institute is connecting the industry’s finest emerging leaders with one another as they grow into becoming stronger leaders. The content planning is almost completed and will be a powerful platform of interaction with inducted members of the Hall of Fame, lively peer discussions, lectures and group presentations. A critical element of the mission of the Hall of Fame is to inspire a new class of leaders.”
HPU resides in the Furniture Capital of the World in High Point, giving students hands-on experience through multiple opportunities within the home furnishings industry. HPU offers degrees in the Phillips School of Business, David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design and more that prepare students to succeed as they work in the multi-billion-dollar industry.
Photos: 1) High Point University will host the second Home Furnishings Leadership Institute on Feb. 19-23, 2023, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Pictured are the home furnishings leaders from the 2022 inaugural event.
