HPU Students Make Professional Connections, Gain Experience at High Point Market
HIGH POINT, N.C., April 27, 2023 – The High Point Market is a fast-paced environment with thousands of home furnishings experts from across the globe in attendance. High Point University students worked alongside industry leaders from April 22-26 at the spring High Point Market to gain life skills in the furniture, interior design and sales sectors.
Erica Wingo, a 2007 HPU graduate who now is senior vice president of merchandising and marketing for Baker Furniture, described the professionalism of HPU students who work in the showroom as impressive.
“Their energy and enthusiasm is extremely welcomed and appreciated,” said Wingo. “When we started this partnership with HPU a few years ago, it brought a different dynamic to our showroom that we were missing. Everybody has responded so well to it. The students have opportunities to connect with our clients. It’s a fun place to work. It’s a fun place to be.”
Working his second market at the Baker Interiors Group showroom and finding this level of support during his college career has been incredible, said Michael J. Lee, a junior biology major and healthcare management minor from Toms River, New Jersey.
“To be able to see someone take such care for us as students and welcome us into their space and their careers is enlightening,” said Lee. “The connections I have established at Baker rivel any opportunity I have gotten anywhere else because it’s individuals who are not coming just from the Triad or North Carolina. It’s individuals who are worldwide. They’re investing not only in the brand but the people who are behind it. It’s the people who make the difference.”
William Lyon, a 2013 HPU graduate who is now the principal interior designer at William Lyon Designs in Stamford, Connecticut, took time during his High Point Market visit to speak with a class of design students on campus. He described how working as an intern in the Lillian August showroom led toward becoming a senior designer and his career as a sole proprietor.
“I had a lot of job opportunities through market,” said Lyon. “I really gained all the knowledge I could working with Lillian August and clients, making a network for myself with other designers. Really that’s how it all began.”
This is the third time Fiona Walsh, a junior interior design major from Alexandria, Virginia, has worked at the furniture market for Loloi. She has worked in the showroom during the High Point Market since spring 2022. The market is held each spring and fall.
“It’s really nice to come back and get closer with all the people because now I know them much better than I did the first time,” said Walsh. “I’ve learned a lot about helping customers and trying to point them in the right direction. Even if I’m not the one who can always help them, I’ve learned how to put them in touch with the right person. I’ve met a lot of people who are from either Washington, D.C. or northern Virginia. That’s a lot of fun to meet people who are from where I live and see they are coming to High Point. I can make contacts with them and get in touch when I’m looking for internships.”
Maddie Kiessling, a junior interior design major from Fredrick, Maryland, worked as a sales assistant for A.R.T. Home Furnishings and Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture.
“By working in a showroom I’ve learned a lot about sales, which I’m interested in although it’s different from interior design,” said Kiessling. “I met many very intelligent designers, and they also offered me internship experiences. It’s a great way to have connections in a quick manner and to be in the place you love as a designer. I also love the way that people can create furniture and have their own line. It interests me to have my own brand as well. I love meeting everyone. Being in a professional setting definitely sets me up for interviews and jobs.”
Anna Hankins, a junior interior design major from Lynchburg, Virginia, worked as a sales intern at the Universal Furniture showroom.
“Sales interns at Universal give showroom tours to designers and brick-and-mortar retailers who come into the showroom,” said Hankins. “We assist sales reps and provide answers to questions about product and services.
“This is my fifth time working High Point Market,” she said. “I have absolutely loved the practical experience it gives me, along with networking opportunities. Just one way of how working the market has helped me so far is exemplified in the amazing internship I gained last summer. I worked with Moore & Giles Leather, which was an opportunity I had because of connections I made through working at market. It was incredibly valuable for my design experience, confidence and knowledge. Now, because of High Point University and its adjacency to the furniture market, I have big brand names in the industry on my resume, and many contacts in my back pocket for recommendations.”
Sabine Blattner, a senior interior design major from Mooresville, North Carolina, spent her time at High Point Market taking photos and videos of Shayla Copas, a designer who is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, and founded Shayla Copas Interiors in 1997.
“I learned how to cater interior design services to a variety of people and gained valuable insight into the daily life of a designer,” said Blattner. “I had the opportunity to meet many accomplished individuals and receive advice on how to get started. Having knowledge of different avenues, I can take as a designer and techniques I can use to attract clients will help me in my career.”
Baker Furniture would like to hire Lee after his graduation, Wingo said, although he’s considering his options.
“I never say never though,” said Lee. “I am open to everything. Baker truly ensures that their student employees are fulfilled in their duties here. They’re incorporating everything the students are learning in the classroom and bringing it front facing with the customers for that all-immersive experience.”
