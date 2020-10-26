HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 – High Point University’s Communication and Life Skills Summit provided a five-day focus on career and professional development. The Summit, held Oct. 19-23, connected students virtually with global leaders and offered in-person workshops and activities on campus.
PHOTO ABOVE - High Point University’s Communication and Life Skills Summit included several virtual sessions for students held by global leaders, including the session pictured here with Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence.
Sessions were filled with opportunities for all majors to grow professionally and attend virtual sessions held by industry leaders who serve in residence at HPU. Those who held sessions included Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” and HPU’s Journalist in Residence; Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence; and Scott McKain, best-selling author, consultant and HPU’s Corporate Educator in Residence.
“It’s incredible that HPU sets students up to have time with these people,” said HPU student Spencer Cook. “They make us a priority, and they want to see us succeed and thrive.”
“Hearing Byron Pitts say, ‘You are enough,’ was really beneficial during this time right now,” added HPU student Riley Manion. “There is so much uncertainty in our world, and having that piece of motivation from him is just really special.”
The week concluded with a special presentation by HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein, titled “Preparing for the World as It’s Going to Be: A Road Map for Professional Success and Personal Significance,” as well as a physically distanced Life Skills Fair that featured professional development opportunities throughout HPU’s Innovation Corridor.
“HPU is the Premier Life Skills University, and our Communication and Life Skills Summit is at the heart of that,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “That’s why HPU is able to attract in one week so many great individuals to connect with our students. This year, we’ve put together substantial programming with safety measures in place. These types of programs create in our students a transformative spirit that prepares them for a life filled with success and framed with significance.”
