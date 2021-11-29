HPU Student Receives Statewide Award for Community Service
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 – High Point University student Lisbeth Ramirez is being honored for her outstanding leadership and service by North Carolina Campus Compact, a statewide network of colleges and universities that are committed to community engagement.
Ramirez earned the network’s Community Impact Student Award, which honors one student leader at each member school. In her time at HPU, she has served the community as a Bonner Leader, an HPU program that supports local nonprofit organizations. Ramirez volunteers regularly at the High Point Community Clinic, whose mission is to provide quality acute care and chronic disease management for eligible adults who live in the Triad and do not qualify for government aid.
The award recognizes her extraordinary support for her peers and community service sites, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a privilege to be able to receive such a prestigious award,” says Ramirez, a junior from High Point, North Carolina. “Serving the community that has provided me with a place to call home for the last 20 years is a great honor. As someone who at one point needed help, it’s a rewarding experience to see full circle moments.”
Although HPU Bonner Leaders are not required to complete service hours over the summer, Ramirez worked with the High Point YWCA to participate in their VaxConnect initiative.
“Lisbeth has been an instrumental part of launching the YWCA High Point VaxConnect pilot program,” says Heidi Majors, executive director at the High Point YWCA. “She has brought to the table her passion for educating the community on the COVID-19 vaccination as well as providing translation and helping remove the language barrier. She has created relationships to build trust in our community.”
In her role, she listened to people's concerns, comforted and educated them, and helped schedule vaccine appointments. Ramirez also recruited other students at HPU to take part in the program as it continues to encourage and educate the community.
Meagan McNeely, director of the Bonner Leader Program, nominated Ramirez for the award.
“Lisbeth demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the HPU community as well as to the local community,” says McNeely. “It's clear that Lisbeth is always willing to pitch in for the good of the community, even when it is incredibly difficult.”
NC Campus Compact honored the recipients during a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 5.
