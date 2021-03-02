This is the seventh year HPU is offering the camp to community children. Last year was the first year it was offered virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 1, 2021 – High Point University’s Stout School of Education will continue its annual tradition of offering children in grades K through 6 a chance to participate in several STEM experiments over the summer.
PHOTO ABOVE: Last year, Whitley Davis (left) and Aubrey May Davis (right) participated in HPU’s “STEM Camp in a Box” virtual camp. This year’s registered participants will receive their supplies by June 22.
This summer’s “Come Build with Us: STEM Camp in a Box” will be held virtually beginning June 22. Parents are encouraged to register their children by filling out the registration form here by May 1.
The camp is open for children in grades K through 6. This year, each participant will receive age-appropriate materials for 20 activities, a T-shirt, a lab coat, goggles and information to access videos and how-to tutorials in their box. Each year, the summer camp culminates with a rocket launch. Participants will receive materials to build a rocket and be invited back to HPU’s campus in August for the launch.
“Last year’s ‘STEM Camp in a Box’ event was so successful, we created a second camp,” says Dr. Shirley Disseler, associate professor of education at HPU and creator of the camp. “When children are engaged in creative thought and conversation, it leads to a more motivated mindset, which in turn leads to growth academically. Students need that now more than ever because of the pandemic.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
