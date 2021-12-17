HPU’s Student Government Association Supports the United Way
The student organization donated $21,000 to the United Way of Greater High Point.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 – High Point University’s Student Government Association gave $21,000 to the United Way of Greater High Point to benefit various organizations.
Every December, HPU’s SGA makes a significant monetary contribution to the United Way of Greater High Point. The donation will be split between the 27 partners that the United Way of Greater High Point supports.
“Not only does High Point University continually go above and beyond to make our community stronger, but the same commitment to helping others resonates amongst their Student Government Association,” says Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way of Greater High Point. “Through this gift, the HPU SGA will help feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, counsel the grieving, mentor our community’s most vulnerable children and be a friendly face for a lonely senior. United Way of Greater High Point remains tirelessly grateful for this unending measure of compassion for others.”
This is just one of the many ways HPU students give back to the local community. Since 2005, the HPU family has donated more than $2.4 million to the United Way.
“Giving back to the community is something that HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein instills in our campus, and I want to spread that to the students and encourage them to take part in supporting the city of High Point, too,” says Katy Parisi, a senior and SGA president. “The United Way of Greater High Point understands firsthand the needs of our city and its residents. We have full faith in their service to our area.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.