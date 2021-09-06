HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 2, 2021 – High Point University’s Department of Chemistry has earned the ACS (American Chemical Society) certification approval for their Bachelor of Science chemistry degree by the American Chemical Society’s Committee on Professional Training.
TOP PHOTO: High Point University’s Department of Chemistry has earned the ACS (American Chemical Society) certification approval for their Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry by the American Chemical Society’s Committee on Professional Training. The certification recognizes HPU’s academic excellence, rigor and established program and caring faculty who lead HPU’s successful program. Pictured here are Nick Kirby and Rachel Berndsen, both 2021 graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.
This certification recognizes that HPU’s chemistry program provides academic excellence to students, growing their intellectual, experimental and communication skills to become effective scientific professionals. Institutions with an ACS-approved chemistry programs also attract top high school students looking to study at a college or university that has an established and rigorous program.
HPU’s chemistry department offers students many opportunities to prepare for the world as it’s going to be with access to state-of-the-art technology and undergraduate research opportunities guided by accomplished professors, as well as opportunities to publish and present research. The science programs have transformed since HPU President Nido Qubein began a total transformation in 2005, from attracting top faculty to resourcing them with the best facilities and equipment.
This certification also recognizes the leadership of the HPU faculty in the program to mentor students successfully in a caring environment. Dr. Brian Augustine, chair of the Department of Chemistry, led the certification efforts for the university.
“This certification is something that HPU has had as a goal for several years,” says Augustine. “This is a true testimony to the quality of the faculty and students in the chemistry department and is great for our students going forward. Certification of our bachelor’s degree in chemistry is a stamp of approval from the ACS that our curriculum is rigorous and modern.”
HPU’s chemistry department is housed in the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, which opened in 2019. The four-story, 128,000-square-foot facility is filled with state-of-the-art labs and instrumentation for biology, chemistry, physics, neuroscience and biochemistry majors.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
