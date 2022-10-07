HPU’s Career and Internship Expo Dedicates Entire Day to Professional Development
More than 80 companies attended HPU’s Career and Internship Expo, where successful alumni also mentored students and complimentary LinkedIn photos were provided.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 – High Point University students connected with employers and grew their professional networks throughout a day-long Career and Internship Expo on Oct. 4 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Students brought tailored resumes and dressed professionally to land a full-time position or internship with one of the more than 80 companies represented. Companies represented at the Career Expo included Coca-Cola Consolidated, Amazon Web Services, JPMorgan Chase, NBCUniversal, Kontoor Brands, Novant Health, Labcorp and more.
“The Career Expo at HPU is giving me the exposure I’m looking for with so many different employers here,” said Zachary Williams, a freshman sales and international business major from Atlanta, Georgia. “Doing this my freshman year gives me the opportunity to have my face recognized by employers throughout the years and will help me land an internship. Not many schools offer this, and it’s just an incredible opportunity.”
In addition to connecting directly with employers on campus, students also received valuable advice during the “Access Alumni All Stars” panel of HPU graduates who are leading careers in a variety of fields, including a patent attorney at BakerHostetler and a journalist at Rolling Stone Magazine. Students also had complimentary, professional LinkedIn photos taken throughout the day.
Students from all majors came to the Career Expo to gain valuable experience interviewing and connecting with employers.
“This is one of the best things that HPU can do to help students with their future,” said Ariana Haghighat, a senior double majoring in international business and marketing from Boston, Massachusetts. “HPU does everything they can to expose you to possible employers in any field. This event has so many different career fields represented. Getting to speak with employers at the Career Expo is also helping prepare me for the interview process when I do start applying for jobs.”
HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development organized the event to connect undergraduate and graduate students. The expo is one of the many opportunities HPU provides to help students prepare for the world as it is going to be.
What Employers Say About HPU Students
“We love how much HPU students crave curiosity no matter what,” said Amanda Nassar, business development specialist at Coca-Cola Consolidated and a 2021 HPU graduate. “At Coca-Cola, we tell our employees to ‘stay curious and stay open to new opportunities.’ I think this is something that HPU gives their students, to push them to stay curious. I also was part of the internship program as well when I was going to HPU, and we are very proud to be here.”
“We love coming out to the HPU Career Expo and reengaging with the students each year,” said Kylee White, human resources manager at Centric Brand. “We’ve been impressed by the HPU students that we have hired as interns and were very successful in our program. They are very curious, they come with great questions, bring good ideas to the table and are very prepared for the workforce.”
“The students we get at HPU working at Kontoor Brands are wonderful, hardworking and do everything a good employee should do,” said Craig Schneid, a talent acquisition partner at Kontoor Brands and a 2015 HPU graduate. "Being an HPU alum, I know the kinds of skills that are taught, including career development and all the different facets. Students who come from HPU bring skills that many employees don’t have.”
Coached by Caring Alumni
During the “Access Alumni All Stars” panel that kicked off the day, students heard from six HPU graduates who are leading prestigious careers at companies including JPMorgan Chase, Amazon Web Services, NBCUniversal, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Rolling Stone Magazine and BakerHostetler. The alumni shared more about their experiences, answered questions and offered invaluable insight to current students.
“Relationships are key and branding is important when it comes to networking for a job,” said Tyler Heaggans, a 2013 HPU graduate working at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a senior associate of customer transformation. “When it comes to applying for jobs, always go for it. At the end of the day, you’ll be surprised by the response from companies if you pursue an opportunity.”
According to data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) standards, 98% of the Class of 2021 were employed or furthering their education within 180 days of graduation. Dr. Doug Hall, vice president for the Office of Career and Professional Development, says this expo is a great opportunity for students to build their professional skills and gain valuable experience.
“Students who attended the Career and Internship Expo had the opportunity to gain a variety of skills including learning about career opportunities and industries they’ve never considered before,” said Hall. “They also benefit from expanding their professional network, enhancing their presentation skills, as well as building their confidence when interacting with our employers for future internship and full-time career opportunities.”
HPU hosts two Career and Internship Expos each academic year, as well as additional career fairs focused on specific majors, and dozens of professional development events throughout the year. Discover more opportunities here.
