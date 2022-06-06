HPU Receives Colleges of Distinction Honor for the 12th Year
HIGH POINT, N.C., June 6, 2022 – For the 12th consecutive year, High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction. It’s a prestigious honor for colleges and universities around the country that highlights the best places of learning for prospective students, parents and guidance counselors.
The 2022-23 Colleges of Distinction list focuses on four key distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes, all of which are sources of pride for HPU.
“High Point University’s distinctive learning model is consistently recognized by higher education leaders and families across the nation,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “Our faculty and staff remain committed to preparing students for the world as it is going to be. The success of our graduates is our ultimate reward, and this recognition highlights our premier life skills education, impressive career development programs and innovative academic programs.”
HPU was recognized in many categories on the Colleges of Distinction list, including honors for Career Development, Business, Education and Colleges of North Carolina. These honors reflect innovative programs that prepare graduates for success in HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development, Stout School of Education and Earl N. Phillips School of Business.
The Career Development College of Distinction recognition is based on three criteria: integrated career exploration and preparation; accessible programs and training; and career-centered staff. HPU has won this distinction since it was established five years ago.
The Colleges of Distinction recognition furthers HPU’s commitment to families as The Premier Life Skills University, which prepares students to thrive in a competitive job market. It also reflects data about the success of HPU graduates – 98% of graduates begin their careers or continue their education within 180 days of graduation.
