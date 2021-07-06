HIGH POINT, N.C., July 6, 2021 – For the 11th consecutive year, High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction. It’s a prestigious honor for colleges and universities around the country to highlight the best places of learning to students, parents and guidance counselors.
The 2021-22 Colleges of Distinction list focuses on four key distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes. All of which High Point University prides itself on. Giving students an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.
“This distinction shows how High Point University staff and faculty continue to prepare our students for the future,” says Dr. Nido Qubein, HPU President. “The rankings are a testament to our commitment at HPU, but it is the success of our graduates that is the gift.”
HPU was recognized in many categories on the College of Distinction list. Including Colleges of North Carolina, education, business and career development honors. These honors are in the Stout School of Education and Earl N. Phillips School of Business.
The Career Development College of Distinction recognition is based on three criteria: integrated career exploration and preparation; accessible programs and training; and career-centered staff. HPU has won this distinction since it was established four years ago.
The recognition further instills HPU’s commitment to being a life skills university, preparing students to thrive in a competitive marketplace. It also reflects data about the success of HPU graduates – 97% of graduates begin their careers or continue their education within six months of graduation. This is the sixth year that HPU has also outperformed the national outcomes rate by an average of 12%.
PHOTO: This is the eleventh consecutive year High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction.
