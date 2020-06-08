HIGH POINT, N.C. – For the 10th consecutive year, High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction. The unique college guide honors institutions with an innovative, teacher-centered undergraduate education and a strong record of preparing graduates for real-world success.
The 2020-21 Colleges of Distinction list is based upon an exemplary commitment to four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes, all of which reflect HPU’s values-based, holistic education model. HPU was also recognized for its education and business programs in the Stout School of Education and Earl N. Phillips School of Business.
In addition, HPU was recognized as a 2020-21 Career Development College of Distinction. This recognition is based on the three criteria: integrated career exploration and preparation; accessible programs and training; and career-centered staff. This recognition was first established three years ago, and HPU has received it every year.
The recognition highlights HPU’s commitment to instilling students with life skills that prepare them to thrive in a competitive marketplace. It also reflects data about the success of HPU graduates – 97% of graduates begin their careers or continue their education within six months of graduation, 11 points above the national average.
“This recognition reflects the commitment of our faculty and staff to prepare students for the world as it is going to be,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “While we appreciate these rankings, the success of our graduates is our greatest reward.”
