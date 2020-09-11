HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 11, 2020 – High Point University has been named No. 1 in two categories in the 2021 edition of “America’s Best Colleges,” published annually by U.S. News & World Report.
TOP PHOTO - High Point University has been named No. 1 in two categories in the 2021 edition of “America’s Best Colleges,” published annually by U.S. News & World Report, including No. 1 Best Regional College in the South and No. 1 Most Innovative Regional College in the South. Pictured is HPU’s Innovation Corridor, which came to completion in the spring and represents a $250 million investment in STEM programs and facilities.
In the 2021 list, HPU ranks:
*No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for the ninth consecutive year. The university received a perfect overall score of 100 in the ranking, which factors in outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.
*No. 1 Most Innovative College in the South for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking is based on surveys of top academics such as presidents, provosts and admissions deans who rank schools that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology and facilities.
HPU is also recognized for:
*Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South
*Best Value
*Top 50 in the Nation for First-Year Experiences
“We appreciate that U.S. News and World Report recognizes the premier life skills education HPU provides to students,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “Our students’ success is our greatest reward. This national recognition is one reflection of our commitment to prepare students for the world as it is going to be.”
The national recognition HPU has received is further supported in the success of graduates. Data collected by HPU in accordance with the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) standards shows 97% of the Class of 2019 were employed or continuing their education within six months of graduation, 11 points above the national average.
The U.S. News & World Report rankings are part of a long list of national honors HPU has received. In August, The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 national edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized nationally for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 consecutive years, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs and career development.
HPU has transformed since 2005 when Qubein became president, including expanding academics, technology, facilities and academic and student life support services. HPU has nine academic schools, six of which were formed since 2005. HPU’s campus has also grown from 91 to 500 acres in that time. In August, HPU welcomed its largest total enrollment and largest graduate enrollment in the university’s history. This spring, HPU opened the Caine Conservatory which houses plants from across the world where students can propagate and conduct research. The Butterfly Café, the university’s newest eatery, is also located inside the conservatory.
HPU continues construction on the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, Conference Center and Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel, which will house the men’s and women’s basketball programs and serve as a venue for major events, speakers, concerts, entertainment, academic symposia and recreational activities. The small, executive hotel will be located adjacent to the conference center.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
