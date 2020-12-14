‘Project Purpose’ teaches professional selling skills to those who may be struggling to find employment.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 – Larry Quinn, chair and assistant professor of marketing, and Randy Moser, assistant professor of marketing, are taking their marketing and sales skills from the classroom to the community.
The two HPU professors are launching “Project Purpose” to educate individuals who may be struggling to find employment by educating them in the art and science of professional selling. The professors designed the program to help people from a variety of backgrounds that have historically struggled to find quality job opportunities, including minorities, veterans and ex-offenders who want to be productive professionals.
Interested individuals need to apply and be accepted into the program. To submit your application, email Moser at rymacsos2020@gmail.com. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 25, 2021.
“Project Purpose” will be a 16-week virtual experiential learning program taught by highly skilled and experienced sales professionals. The first weekly 90-minute evening class will start the week of Feb. 8, 2021. The limit to each class is 30 individuals who meet the criteria of the project.
“Every company needs strong sales talent in order to capture revenue,” says Moser. “This program offers the opportunity to be coached by the pros to learn professional selling skills, experience the selling process and build self-confidence. That can lead to a productive working opportunity.”
