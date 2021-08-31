HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 – The Princeton Review once again recommends High Point University as one of the best institutions for undergraduate education in America.
HPU is recognized in “The Best 387 Colleges: 2022 Edition” based on historically positive feedback from students. This is the fifth consecutive year HPU has been recognized in The Princeton Review rankings. HPU is also included in the following categories:
-Best Southeastern Colleges in “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region”
-Great Schools for Communication Majors
-Great Schools for Business/Finance Majors
-Great Dorms
Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are included in the 2022 edition. The Princeton Review selects colleges based on data it annually collects from administrators, as well as surveys from students at those colleges.
“HPU’s continued recognition as one of the best colleges in the nation by the Princeton Review reflects our commitment to premier life skills education,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “Students appreciate that HPU is focused on values-based education, experiential learning and academic excellence in an inspiring environment that supports their holistic growth. We appreciate rankings, but the success of our students is our greatest reward.”
HPU’s national recognition is also evident in the success of graduates by preparing them for the world as it is going to be. Data collected by HPU in accordance with the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) standards shows 97% of the Class of 2020 were employed or furthering their education within six months of graduation, 11 points above the national average.
Since HPU began its major transformation in 2005, the university has been honored with multiple recognitions. HPU has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 Regional College in the South for nine consecutive years, the Most Innovative Regional College in the South for six consecutive years, and No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for Undergraduate Teaching. For 11 consecutive years, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs.
Photos: 1) For the fifth consecutive year, The Princeton Review recommends High Point University as one of the best institutions for undergraduate education in America. HPU is recognized in “The Best 387 Colleges: 2022 Edition” and is also featured in categories for Best Southeastern Colleges, Great Schools for Communication Majors, Great Schools for Business/Finance Majors and Great Dorms. 2) The Wanek School of Natural Sciences is one of HPU’s newest academic facilities as part of its continued, transformational growth plan.
