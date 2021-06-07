HIGH POINT, N.C., June 7, 2021 – Throughout the spring semester, High Point University students, faculty and staff hosted programs and other events to benefit the local community and beyond. These efforts are part of the more than 110,000 hours of service and thousands of dollars that the HPU family contributes each year to the local community.
HPU’s SGA and A Cappella Groups Donate Funds to Family Services of the Piedmont
HPU’s Student Government Association and various a Cappella groups raised and donated $2,120 to Family Services of the Piedmont through a virtual fundraiser, “A Cappellove.”
“A Cappellove” was streamed virtually as an a cappella concert and fundraising event organized by HPU’s Offbeats and Student Government Association. The event had 12 groups perform including two a cappella organizations from HPU and others from area colleges and universities. The students attracted more than 2,800 people from three continents to view the virtual event on YouTube and Facebook.
“Growing up in High Point, I have continuously seen the impact that Family Services of the Piedmont has on the community,” said HPU student Allie Poovey, public relations manager for the HPU Offbeats. “When choosing an organization for this fundraiser, it was important that the funds would impact a community that does so much for us. I am very thankful for the guidance that Family Services of the Piedmont provided when creating this event, and am glad to see the impact this fundraiser is having on their organization and within our community.”
“To be able to help such an important cause that is near and dear to my heart by doing something that I love is truly the best form of helping others,” said Shannon Conrad, president of the HPU Offbeats. “Amid a time of disruption, the ability to help others through something I am so passionate about is truly unmatched. I am beyond grateful that High Point University and the Offbeats have created this opportunity to do something that is so important to me. Giving back to a community that has afforded me many opportunities is truly amazing.”
HPU’s Alpha Phi Omega Organized a Greenway Cleanup
Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed service fraternity, recently organized a greenway cleanup. Members removed trash such as plastic bottles and other garbage from the river and surrounding landscape. The group also collected, removed and disposed of two armchairs and a bicycle.
Student participants included: Olivia Lender, Lisa Motosicke, Nathan Conrad, Tommy Lotito, Ava Aijala, Sydney Stallings, Trevor Hansen, Grayson Rachels, Jason Webster, Kennedy Jackson, Gavin Zimmer and Nate Markle.
Each semester, the fraternity completes a community service project to better the HPU campus and the community. The group’s purpose is divided into four functions: service to the community, service to campus, service to their brotherhood, and service to the nation.
HPU’s Biology Club Shared Herbs with Local Teachers
To celebrate Earth Day, HPU’s Biology Club and Mobile Lab hosted a DIY herb garden starter event for HPU students on campus and built and donated 100 herb starter gardens with 300 herb saplings to Oakview Elementary School teachers and staff.
Club members wanted to support a local business and create a sustainable community project. The club collaborated with of Ralph Soviero of Soviero’s Tri County Garden Center who curated the herb selection.
