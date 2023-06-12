HPU Earns Colleges of Distinction Honor for 13th Consecutive Year
HPU received special recognition for career development, as well as for business and education programs.
HIGH POINT, N.C., June 9, 2023 – High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction list for the 2023-2024 academic year, the 13th consecutive year HPU has been honored in the rankings. This prestigious recognition for colleges and universities around the nation highlights the best places of learning for prospective students, parents and guidance counselors.
The Colleges of Distinctions list focuses on four key distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. As a College of Distinction, HPU has shown excellence in providing students with a well-rounded, practical education that prepares them for successful careers and lives.
“High Point University’s innovative legacy and effective learning model have been consistently recognized by higher education authorities and by families across the nation,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “As The Premier Life Skills University, this is another reflection of HPU’s commitment to preparing students to thrive in a competitive job market.”
HPU was recognized in many categories on the Colleges of Distinction list, including honors for Career Development, Business, Education and colleges of North Carolina. These honors reflect programs that prepare graduates for success in HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development, Earl N. Phillips School of Business and Stout School of Education.
The Career Development recognition is based on three criteria: integrated career exploration and preparation; accessible programs and training, and career-centered staff. HPU has won this distinction since it was established six years ago. This reflects data about the success of graduates – 99% of graduates begin their careers or continue their education within 180 days of graduation, which is 14 points higher than the national average reported by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NCAE).
“We believe that engaged students are successful students,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “High Point University’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students has the opportunity to play an active role in their education.”
Photos: 1) High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction list for the 2023-2024 academic year, the 13th consecutive year HPU has been honored in the rankings. Pictured are Cameron P. Scott, Class of 2017 alumnus and coordinator in the Major League Baseball Central Office, with Dr. Doug Hall, vice president of Career and Professional Development. The recognition reflects the success of 99% of HPU graduates beginning their careers or continuing their education within 180 days of graduation. 2) Colleges of Distinction recognized HPU in many categories, including honors for Career Development, Business, Education and colleges of North Carolina.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. U.S. News & World Report has ranked HPU the No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for 11 consecutive years and the No. 1 Most Innovative Regional College in the South for eight consecutive years. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized among the Top 20 in the nation for Best-Run Colleges, Best Career Services, Most Beautiful Campus, Most Active Student Government Association, Best College Dorms and Best Campus Food, as well as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. For 12 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 64 undergraduate majors, 66 undergraduate minors and 19 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
