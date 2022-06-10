HPU Donates Bus to High Point Housing Authority
HIGH POINT, N.C., June 10, 2022 – High Point University is committed to caring for the community. As a recent example, HPU donated a 14-passenger bus to the High Point Housing Authority on June 8.
The organization will use the shuttle to support their programs, including those focused on youth, and be able to transport community members in a safe and efficient manner. This is the youth program’s first bus with a wheelchair lift at the Housing Authority.
Angela McGill, CEO of the Housing Authority, says this bus is a huge blessing and will be accessible to more people with the addition of the chair lift.
“With this donation, we can expand our programs to more youth in the community, especially youth with disabilities,” said McGill, an HPU alumna. “The kids will get to experience more opportunities now that we have another bus. I love High Point University and everything Dr. Qubein and the staff have established within the community. We cannot thank them enough.”
HPU also ensured the exterior of the bus features special decals that showcase the name of the organization and its mission. The bus was unveiled during a reveal event, where several students from the organization’s programs shared their excitement for all the opportunities and activities they will experience because of this gift.
“When I first saw the bus, I said, ’This is so pretty and neat inside,’” said Cristina Martinez, a high school junior in the community. “I’m really excited for all the camps and programs we’ll be able to go to because of HPU’s donation.”
The High Point Housing Authority’s mission is to provide eligible families and individuals with adequate and affordable housing, economic advancement and homeownership opportunities. It offers a variety of programs, including rental subsidies, urban development investments and affordable housing in the community.
“We deeply admire the work the High Point Housing Authority does in our community,” said Lyndsey Ayers, assistant vice president for University Relations. “Through this bus donation, we know they will be able to successfully transport residents and children to their important programs that enrich their lives.”
Photos: 1) On June 8, High Point University donated a 14-passenger bus to the High Point Housing Authority. The organization will use the shuttle to support youth programs in a safe and efficient manner. 2) Cristina Martinez, a high school junior and participant in the High Point Housing Authority’s programs, takes a look inside the new bus. This bus also has a wheelchair lift, which is the first of its kind for the Housing Authority’s youth programs.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.
