HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 – High Point University’s continued growth was enhanced in the past fiscal year by parents, alumni and friends committing more than $50 million in gifts, grants and new commitments to support academic programs, scholarships and facilities.
“We could not accomplish our core mission of preparing our students for the world as it is going to be without the support from our friends,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “We thank each and every family who has gifted the university and has stood by us as we’ve continued to move forward with faithful courage.”
The university is in its 15th year of major transformation. Since Qubein assumed the presidency in 2005, HPU has raised more than $426 million, expanded its campus, quadrupled its enrollment and net assets grew tenfold.
Here are a few philanthropic highlights included as part of the $50 million:
Within the last fiscal year, HPU received more than $19 million in gifts and new commitmentsto its endowment.
More than 7,000 donors supported the university.
HPU recently announced its largest endowment gift ever made to the university after Elizabeth Miller Strickland generously gave $12 million to provide scholarship assistance to students with financial need and opportunities for women.
Earlier this year, Doug Witcher, an HPU graduate, Board of Trustee member, business owner and community leader, committed a new $2 million planned endowment gift to HPU, bringing his lifetime giving to HPU to more than $5million. The $2 million planned gift to create an endowed fund will support ongoing maintenance of Witcher Athletic Center, which opened and was named in honor of Witcher in 2014.
Other notable gifts to the endowment include:
A planned gift from Carole Fanning, wife of the late Bill Fanning, ’67, to establish a scholarship for students with financial need.
A new pledge from Molly Millis-Young to create an endowment in support of the operations of the HPU Physical Therapy Pro Bono Health Clinic.
A new endowment pledge from George and Susan Boras, ’22, to support scholarships for veterans.
An anonymous pledge to endow the Diversity Opportunity Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarship aid to minority students.
These gifts come months after Qubein announced a 10-year, $1 billion transformational growth plan that includes a commitment of $700 million for scholarships focused on first generation students, diversity, academic excellence and veterans.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
