HIGH POINT, N.C., April 12, 2021 – High Point University has announced eight finalists for its 11th annual Business Plan Competition, which is supported by Truist.
The finalists will compete for thousands of dollars in start-up funds by presenting their businesses to a panel of judges consisting of business faculty members at 5:30 p.m. on April 14 in the Callicutt Auditorium, located in Congdon Hall on HPU’s campus.
“I am excited to have been selected as a finalist for the Business Plan Competition,” said Erin Morrow, a finalist whose company makes drone kits. “I will have the opportunity to present both our progress since receiving support from High Point University and our future aspirations for providing low-income school districts with immersive, hands-on STEM education.”
The annual competition is open to all HPU undergraduate students. It includes an application round that narrows the competition, with a record number of finalists selected this year. Judges then review the plans and hear the pitches of the finalists.
“This competition continues to showcase the resilience of our students as they continue to innovate and create cutting-edge companies,” said Kathy Elliott,director of HPU’s Belk Center for Entrepreneurship. “It is also exciting to have students from majors across the campus in this year’s competition who will be our future business leaders. One of our past winners, Caitie Gehlhausen, HPU class of 2020, is now successfully selling her product the Socket Lock It to Walmart.”
The 2021 HPU Business Plan Competition finalists are as follows:
Construction Printing Solutions
Name: Thomas O’Hara
Hometown: Troy, Michigan
Major: Finance
Graduating Class of 2024
Construction Printing Solutions uses a scaled-up 3D printing framework and a modular attachment system, which allows the software and hardware ecosystem to construct an entire building autonomously. The modular framework allows for construction firms to create an entire building with only one system.
Swarm Messaging
Name: Kyle Wiseman
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Major: Computer Science with a Cybersecurity Concentration
Graduating Class of 2021
Swarm Messaging is a secure messaging application that will be the first to offer metadata protection while communicating online. Metadata can provide valuable personal information when collected and is not protected when a message is encrypted. Swarm Messaging uses proprietary software to conceal this metadata and give users control over their data.
Lightning House
Name: Maddie Drobny
Hometown: Dearborn, Michigan
Major: Entrepreneurship
Graduating Class of 2023
Lightning House is a mobile application that can be used for finding a credible and compatible college roommate in a safe and secure manner. Lightning House utilizes visual aids during the survey process to conceptualize personality traits and has developed a one-of-a-kind matching algorithm to suggest a list of candidates. Lightning House also provides an in-app chatroom to help keep all conversations safe and centralized.
Goliath
Name: Vincent Scavo
Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Major: Entrepreneurship and minor in communication
Graduating December 2021
Goliath, The Ultimate Outdoor Chair ™, is a massive, reliable outdoor chair. It is for people who are bigger and taller than most people. The chair is for people who want something that is durable, comfortable, long lasting and built for the outdoors.
Rememery
Name: Cameron Labrecque
Hometown: Newbury, Massachusetts
Major: Entrepreneurship
Graduating Class of 2023
Rememery is a digital scrapbooking mobile/web application that lets users tell their favorite life stories. Rememery focuses on how users will be remembered once they die. People are only remembered by photos, videos, memories and obituaries. This app will allow users to be remembered forever by creating their narrative of life, sharing time capsules, and passing down their stories.
Leopard Electric
Name: Ivana Korankyi
Hometown: Jamestown, NC
Major: Pharmacy
This cylindrical, self-standing portable power station was designed to promote the widespread use of power stations in diverse areas. One purpose is to eliminate power cords that run along the ground and to provide a safe electrical power solution for objects that need or could benefit from power in isolated areas.
Finger Flyer
Name: Erin Morrow
Hometown: Windham, New Hampshire
Major: Education
Graduating Class of 2024
Finger Flyer is driven by its mission to provide a fun, novel, intuitive quadcopter drone experience that helps lower the learning curve for beginners while providing educational opportunities for learning about the modern flight technology. Finger Flyer Hoverboard Drone technology was invented by Jacob Parker, while Erin Morrow leads the development and business operations of the Finger Flyer Drone Kits.
The Shaving Step
Name: Faith Griffin
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Major: Entrepreneurship
Graduating Class of 2023
The Shaving Step is an innovative step stool designed to make it easier and safer for women to shave in the shower. It features a storage pocket, rubber feet, is portable, and has retractable/extendable legs that are collapsible. The Shaving Step is ideal for women who have showers without ledges and have nowhere to prop their legs to shave. Some women try to prop their foot on the wall to shave, which is slippery and dangerous. This problem occurs in college dorms, homes, hotels and gyms.
