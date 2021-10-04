HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
HPU Professional Writing Tutor Co-Wrote Play
Ivelisse Rodriguez, Ph.D., a professional writing tutor at HPU, co-wrote a play titled “Sancocho.” The play was performed at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Sept. 16. Rodriguez co-wrote the play with Rhina Valentin, an actor and producer. “Sancocho” brings Valentin's experience to life in a celebration of the power of ancestry and food as medicine.
In the play, the Latin American and Caribbean culinary community is personified by way of the titular meat and vegetable stew that serves as both Rhina's personal COVID-19 coping mechanism and the play's central metaphor. Throughout lockdown, Valentin would whip up a weekly batch of sancocho while contemplating the dish's gustatory and historically rich flavor.
"As a writing tutoring, I hope to show my students all the uses of writing,” said Rodriguez. “It is not something to just learn for a composition course, but an essential tool that you can use in various aspects of your life."
HPU Student Named in “Inno Under 25”
Ivana Korankyi, a second-year pharmacy student, was featured in the Triad Business Journal’s “Inno Under 25,” a special list that honors emerging innovators and startups led by people who are 25 years old or younger. Korankyi was recognized for her innovative design for a portable electrical power supply. She pitched her idea as a freshman in 2019 at HPU’s Annual Business Plan Competition and once again in 2021. Both times she won startup funds for her company, Leopard Electric, which she continues to move forward with. The device is designed for the in-home and indoor environment.
“It has been so exciting and motivating to see the support from the community and the university as I’ve explored my entrepreneurial dreams,” said Korankyi from Jamestown, North Carolina. “I wouldn’t be here without the encouragement and inspiration from HPU and every single caring person on our campus. They have touched my life, shaped me in the business world, given me life skills every step of the way and invested in my experiential success. I am so blessed to attend HPU and so blessed to be named a Triad Business Journal Inno under 25.”
HPU Student Presented Rare Sea Scout Quartermaster Award
A rare Sea Scout Quartermaster Award was recently presented to High Point University student Rachel “Rae” Johnson of Ship 244 in Cary, North Carolina. Out of 826,000 BSA Scouts, formally called the Boy Scouts of America, only an average of 30 scouts earn this award each year. The Sea Scout program, for ages 14-20, focuses on long-distance sailing, white water rafting, canoeing, kayaking, motorboating, SCUBA and competitive sailing. The Quartermaster Award is earned after accomplishing an extensive list of requirements, including demonstrating open water navigation skills, piloting multiple types of boats in various weather conditions and showing team leadership skills while in command of boat crews.
Johnson is a Communication Fellows in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. Her major is communication with a concentration in popular culture.
“The best part was being with my shipmates, especially on trips like the week-long cruise from Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas,” said Johnson. “Now I am an Adult Mate which means I help other youth scouts gain their Quartermaster Award and advance at their own pace.”
Requirements for the award also include learning maritime history, engine maintenance and weather prediction as well as earning advanced Life-Saving certifications and Red Cross CPR First Aid AED certification. Awardees must document a minimum of 14 days and nights of small boat cruising as well as complete a significant Quartermaster Project to benefit their local community.
HPU Professor Appears on History Podcast
Dr. Frederick Schneid, Herman and Louise Smith Professor of History and chair of HPU’s History Department, is appearing on Napoleonic Quarterly, a history podcast. He will be featured in five episodes this fall. The podcast follows the French Revolution and Napoleonic Era in three-month increments. Dr. Schneid spoke on the Italian theater of war in the fall of 1795 and will be speaking on Napoleon’s Italian campaign during the 1796-1797 episodes. The Napoleonic Quarterly can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.
“It was a pleasure to participate in this international podcast,” said Schneid. “The series is well done, with two leading Napoleonic historians dissecting guest scholar commentary. It was great fun to speak about Napoleon’s early Italian campaign, and I hope my episodes will spark interest in new Napoleonic research.”
