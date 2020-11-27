HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
Pharmacy Student Milka Tewolde Wins First Place in National Business Competition
Milka Tewolde, a dual graduate degree student in HPU’s pharmacy and MBA programs, won first place in this year’s LEAP at Lilly Business Competition, held in collaboration with the Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA).
Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) collaborated with the SNPhA to develop and enhance the pharmacy profession within the pharmaceutical industry. Specifically, the Leverage, Engage, and Advance Pharmacists (LEAP) Business Competition gave student pharmacists an opportunity to apply their clinical knowledge, clinical experience and problem-solving skills to address real-world business challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry.
“I am so proud of the work my team accomplished together,” said Tewolde. “This whole experience has laid the foundation for my development as a future pharmaceutical professional. The support I’ve received from my HPU pharmacy and MBA families is uncanny. I’ve never been this encouraged by professors before, and it feels good to know that I go to a university where they truly want me to succeed.”
Special Education Alumna Receives Extraordinarily Exceptional Educators Award
Kate Horne, a Class of 2019 graduate and the exceptional children’s life skills teacher at Thomasville High School, was recently awarded the Extraordinarily Exceptional Educators through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
Exceptional Children Program directors and coordinators were invited to recognize Extraordinarily Exceptional Educators in their district throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
“Teaching life skills that promote independence is a true passion of mine,” says Horne. “It’s an honor to be recognized for my work at Thomasville High School, but none of my accomplishments are solely by my own doing. I am blessed to work in Thomasville City Schools where I am supported by the greatest exceptional children department, district office staff, school administration, assistants and coworkers. I am thankful for High Point University’s Stout School of Education for shaping me into the educator I am today.”
Computer Science Student Finishes in Top 10 at Pageant
Madison D’Ostuni, a senior computer science major with mathematics and graphic design minors, represented North Carolina and finished in the top 10 of the Miss American Coed pageant.
This was D’Ostuni’s third time competing at the national pageant and first time in the Coed Division. The main competition involves evening wear, personal introduction, interview and appearance. The top 10 finalists are then scored on a final walk.
“I am filled with gratitude to have been able to showcase and strengthen my communication skills, confidence and poise at the national Miss American Coed Pageant,” says D’Ostuni. “To be named a top 10 finalist among this group of empowered women from across the country is truly an honor I cherish with all the memories of the week. Recognition as a finalist in the speech, modeling and academic achievement optional competitions were additional blessings from all the prior experiences leading to my pageant week.”
Dr. Courtney Bradley Receives Pharmacist Award
Dr. Courtney Bradley, assistant professor of clinical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, is the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award.
The award is presented by the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists (NCAP) to a pharmacist who graduated no more than 10 years ago and has been active in local, state or national pharmacy organizations. Bradley received this award at the most recent NCAP Annual Convention.
“I am truly grateful to receive this recognition from NCAP and am extremely thankful to be part of this wonderful organization. It is rewarding to see how NCAP supports new pharmacists by encouraging them to be innovative in their pharmacy practice and provides avenues for new graduates to take on leadership roles within the organization. It is an honor to serve alongside excellent pharmacy practitioners from across the state.”
Elementary Education Student Heather Simmons Receives Certification
Heather Simmons, an elementary education major and special education minor in HPU’s Stout School of Education, received her Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certification from Maximo Nivel.
The certification will allow Simmons to teach English internationally as well as locally.
“I was interested in obtaining a TEFL certification because I currently work in a refugee county, so I have an extremely wide range of students,” says Simmons. “I was seeking this certification to better understand them as well as to pursue a career as an international educator moving forward.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.