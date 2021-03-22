HIGH POINT, N.C., March 17, 2021 – High Point University has appointed three new members to its Board of Visitors. The board is composed of more than 100 business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership.
“HPU deeply values the support from all of its Board of Visitors members,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “We are so excited to welcome Leslie, Scott and Joe to our impressive list of community leaders. Their service and leadership will inspire our students.”
The recently appointed members are as follows:
Leslie Culp grew up in Belmont, North Carolina, and graduated with an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree in speech pathology from Appalachian State University. She is married to Iv Culp, and they have two children, George and Anna Sloan, who currently attend Westchester Country Day School. Leslie is an active volunteer in the High Point community and has served on many boards of directors. She is also currently on the Board of Directors for the Nido and Marianna Qubein Children's Museum.
“I am excited to see all the growth and development in High Point, and I am grateful for HPU, who is leading the way,” says Culp. “I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about and to help our hometown university.”
Scott Elliott is a lifelong resident of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, area. Elliott graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College in 1986 and joined the family business in construction. Desiring to achieve more than construction had to offer, he joined a local battery manufacturing company in 1988 that took him on a worldwide journey in sales, product development and personal growth. He founded the FourShare Company in 1999 and has had tremendous success in developing products and manufacturing processes that have allowed its brands to flourish. Married in 1995, Elliott and his wife, Julie, have two children, Jack and Alexandra. Jack graduated from HPU in 2020, and Alexandra is a rising senior at North Carolina State University. They have also adopted their niece, Madison, who is a freshman at UNC-Greensboro.
“Serving as a Board of Visitors member is an honor as myself and Julie are strong advocates of HPU,” says Elliott.
Joe Fragnito retired from the corporate life in August 2020. He served as the president and chief commercial officer of R.J. Reynolds from 2016-2020. Before joining Reynolds, Fragnito had a 16-year career with Kraft Foods/Kraft Heinz culminating with his appointment as president of the U.S. Beverages and Snack Nuts business unit in 2015.
Before his 20-year corporate career started in 2000, he served as an Army infantry officer with the 82nd Airborne Division, rising to the rank of Captain. Some of his military qualifications include Army Ranger Tab, Senior Parachutist Badge and the Expert Infantryman’s Badge. His military experience ingrained upon him the values of servant leadership and accountability.
Fragnito is a 1995 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Management – Civil Engineering track. He has been married to his wife, Ashley, for 25 years. They are the proud parents of three children, Lily (Meredith College ‘20), Michael (HPU ‘21) and Matthew (HPU ‘22). Fragnito is a former board member of the University of Wisconsin School of Business Center for Brand and Product Management and the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
“I’m privileged to be named to the HPU Board of Visitors and look forward to continuing my advocacy for a university that has had a profoundly positive impact on my family and the entire High Point community,” says Fragnito.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.