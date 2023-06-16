HPCT’s You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is fun for all ages
High Point, NC – High Point Community Theatre presents the musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Centennial Station Arts Center June 23-25.
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over crushes, and celebrate the joys of friendship. Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all ages with its charm, wit, and heart; inspiring several national tours, television productions, and a Broadway revival.
“The songs and monologues are spot on with the simplest ideas and thoughts that run through a child’s mind and are put beautifully to words and music,” says director Matt Lowe. “Simple things like flying a kite, writing a book report, or striking out at bat capture exactly how you felt in the moment, which is why this show has such staying power. Everyone can identify in some way. Children love the simplicity and humor and adults love revisitng their Peanuts friends from childhood.”
Book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner with additional dialogue by Michael Mayar and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown performances will be at Centennial Station Arts Center (121 S. Centennial Street, High Point) Friday, June 23 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 24 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, June 25 at 2:00pm.Tickets are on sale atwww.hpct.net and will also be on sale at the door 1 hour prior to curtain. Individual ticket prices range from $22 to $25. Seating is general admission. Tickets for groups of 15 more are $20. Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Appropriate for all ages.
High Point Community Theatre wants to ensure that everyone has access to the arts. On Thursday, June 22 there will be a special “pay-what-you-can” at the door option. This is the production’s Final Dress Rehearsal. Curtain is at 7:30 pm and doors will open at 6:30.
High Point Community Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. HPCT is entering its 48th year of bringing quality live theater to High Point and the surrounding areas. Coming up later this summer, HPCT’s Youth Theatre will present Winnie the Pooh KIDS and Finding Nemo JR at Centennial Station. The 2023/24 season will open at High Point Theatre in October with the hit musical 9 to 5. Individual tickets as well as season Flex Passes are on sale atwww.hpct.net. Student/senior/military and group discounts are available.
