How Would You Spend $100K in Your Neighborhood?
GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2022) – Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro has extended its idea collection phase through April 20. The City will provide $100,000 for PB projects or programs recommended by residents in each Council District. Submit your idea for a program or project now by filling out the idea form at PBGreensboro.com. The form is available in English and Spanish.
The funds must be spent for improvements on City property or facilities or for programs that can be executed by City staff. PB projects must be one-time expenses that benefit the public.
“We’ve had some 200 ideas submitted by residents so far this year, but we need at least 300 to give residents good choices on the Participatory Budgeting ballots this fall,” said Leila Lewis, PB Greensboro outreach and program coordinator. “Is there an arts or history program you would like to see happen? Would you like to see something new at your favorite library or recreation center? Submit your idea now to make it happen.”
PB Greensboro is also recruiting volunteers to serve on the committees that will vet the ideas and prepare them to be put on the ballots. Residents are invited to join PB volunteer training at 10:30, Saturday, April 9, at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Folks can fill out the volunteer form at www.pbgreensboro.com/volunteer to RSVP for the training.
For more information about volunteering, contact Lewis at Leila.lewis@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2406. Learn more about PB Greensboro, at www.PBGreensboro.com.
