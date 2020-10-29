Running a business is extremely challenging, especially when it is undergoing rapid growth or expansion. As an entrepreneur, you may feel overwhelmed by everything you need to do and take care of. To ensure this does not happen and to remain competitive, you should streamline your business operations. Although there are lots of different things you can do, or areas you can tweak to streamline business operations, here are some of the areas you should start with.
Digitization
Paper copies and paper trails slow things down a lot. Paperwork does pile up and become a problem when employees have to go through paper records to find data or information they need. Digitizing your records for everything you do not need physical paper for is a great way of streamlining business operations. It not only decreases wait times, but it also makes it easier for everyone to have a copy of the documents and information they need at any time.
Automating
Another bottleneck for a lot of businesses is repetitive tasks that consume a lot of time or tasks that require multiple systems or people to complete. Automation makes it easier to consolidate all these tasks so they can be complete as fast as possible, sometimes in a few clicks.
For example, successful entrepreneurs do not have different billing and payment reminder systems. They find a system that combines and automates these tasks so they can be handled by one system or person.
Outsourcing
Businesses of all types and sizes can benefit from outsourcing. Outsourcing can apply to almost any task an entrepreneur does not want to or cannot handle by themselves. Some of these services an entrepreneur can outsource include bookkeeping, IT support, marketing, and HR.
When done right, outsourcing can help entrepreneurs cut operating costs and run their businesses much more smoothly. Companies that provide a whole suite of services such as filing annual returns, helping expand their business overseas, helping incorporate new businesses, or helping apply for all permits and licenses they require are a good option for busy entrepreneurs who want to keep things streamlined as well as save time and money.
Asking for and Incorporating Feedback
Employees who work with the processes and systems in place may have valuable feedback that can help make these systems and processes better. The ideas they have are usually small improvements and ideas that can make a huge difference in streamlining business operations. Successful entrepreneurs actively seek this type of feedback, listen to it, and act upon it.
Reducing Unnecessary Travel
There is no doubt that face-to-face meetings are essential, but they are not important for all situations. This is especially true for entrepreneurs who have customers from all over the world. Traveling takes employees away from their workstations, reduces productivity, and reduces the time spent on high-value tasks that actually push the business forward.
Video conferencing and other collaborative tools have made the need to travel for business almost obsolete, leaving employees with more time to focus on their tasks and entrepreneurs to focus on running their businesses.
Hiring the Right People
No matter what systems an entrepreneur puts in place to streamline their business operations, they will not work if they do not have the right people to ensure they do. Successful entrepreneurs understand this, and this is why they hire efficient employees who make the systems they put in place work as expected.
The right hires should be able to think outside the box, believe in the company and the direction it is headed, and handle different tasks.
Starting with Things That Make the Most Impact
Sometimes, making smaller changes that have a huge impact on the business can be the best way to streamline business operations. This often starts with finding out which areas of your business are causing the biggest bottlenecks and sorting them out. For example, if your team is taking too much time taking care of customer needs, other areas of the business such as completing sales and collecting payments may suffer. Once this one area is taken care of, you can move on to other things that will make a significant difference.
Conclusion
Streamlining business operations is often about finding factors that cause wastage, reduce efficiency and cause business operations to slow down or stop altogether. Once an entrepreneur can find out what these factors are, they can start working on them so they can st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.