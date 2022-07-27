Household Hazardous Waste Facility Open To High Point Residents
HIGH POINT, N.C. (July 27, 2022) – The City of High Point will have its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on August 6. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive will open for a drop-off event on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event will be an opportunity for residents of the City of High Point to drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:
· Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
· Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
· Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
· Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
· Electronics and Tires (limit of 4 tires per visitor)
This event will also include paper shredding and Styrofoam recycling. Paper shredding will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a limit of no more than 4 Banker-sized Boxes (24 x 15 x 10 inches) of documents for disposal per vehicle. Additionally, there will be Styrofoam disposal available. Accepted foam includes clean egg cartons and meat trays, clean foam takeout containers and cups, packing material and foam coolers. Tape, bubble wrap, pluck foam, foam wrapping, and foam peanuts will not be accepted. For ease of collection, please ensure that all loose Styrofoam is bagged.
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only. Materials from businesses, household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted. Proof of residency will be required for all disposal. Please have all materials collected in the trunk of your vehicle or the bed of your pick-up trucks for easy access and removal by staff. Updates will be provided before each event, or you can verify the event calendar at www.highpointnc.gov.
High Point Residents can also find a comprehensive list of ordinary household items and their proper disposal methods by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
