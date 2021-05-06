Raleigh, NC - Today Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) presented SB 390 - UNC Law Enforcement Recruitment on the House floor, which passed on a unanimous vote. This bill would allow campus police officers in the UNC System to take an unlimited number of university courses per semester free of charge. Current law allows campus police officers to take three courses per semester at no cost to the officer; this bill would waive that cap.
The purpose of the legislation is to provide campus police officers with a unique benefit, which will likely boost recruitment and retention of officers in the system. It will also allow officers to enhance their education and work towards the attainment of academic degrees.
The UNC System supports the bill and has collaborated with legislators in the bill drafting process. This will pertain to law enforcement officers who work in campus police departments at any UNC institution, such as UNC-Greensboro. There are a total of 17 constituent institutions in the UNC System.
There is a House version of the bill, HB 429 - UNC Law Enforcement Education Incentive, which Hardister filed as a primary sponsor. Upon conferring with the lead sponsor of SB 390, Senator Michael Lee (R-New Hanover), Hardister agreed to carry the Senate version of the bill and move it forward in the House.
"This is a logical benefit that we can provide for police officers who work to promote safety on campus," Hardister said. "It will help with recruitment and retention of officers, which has become an issue for university police departments across North Carolina. I am always glad to support the brave men and women who serve in law enforcement."
"There are 10 UNCG officers this semester who have taken advantage of the curriculum offerings in order to further their education, and in so doing, become better police officers who bring a broader skill set and deeper understanding to campus law enforcement," said Paul Lester, Chief of Police at the UNC-Greensboro Police Department. "SB 390 is important because it gives the UNC System the opportunity to recruit the best and brightest in law enforcement today."
