The holidays are upon us! And whether this merry season has you hitting the road or staying close to home, the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel and its adjacent restaurant, The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, located at 401 N Main Street, Winston-Salem, have all the fixings for a joyous celebration.
SNOW GLOBES: Nothing says special occasion but make it safe like dining inside a snow globe. Now available for groups up to six, the Katharine’s outdoor patio features 3 insulated snow globes for comfortable and festive outdoor dining. A special treat for a family or intimate quaranteam, the snow globes’ dining experience includes a shared hors d’oeuvre, a cocktail for the entire group and an a la carte Chef curated small plates menu dedicated to this experience. For $225 for up to four people or $300 for up to six the preset food and beverage is included and up to two hours in the globe. Reservations are required, and the two daily seating times are 5-7 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. (The snow globes are able to be partially open for extra ventilation and then thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each reservation.)
GRINCH BAR: Beginning every night from December 13-23, the Cardinal’s pop-up Grinch Bar takes over the hotel’s 20th floor with themed-out rooms decorated with scenes of the popular Christmas movie. Between 6 to 10 p.m., guests will enjoy special menu items inspired by the beloved holiday villain such as ‘Two Sizes Too Small’ or Broadbrand Distillery’s ‘Whoville Hooch.’ Passersby will know if the bar is open if the Grinch is in the window of the Katharine that evening.
ELF DAYS: When all indoor activities at home have been, well, played out, bring the kiddos to the Cardinal to romp around and enjoy the amenities of its 5,000 square-foot Rec Room. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., families are welcome to an all-access pass of the Rec Room’s facilities for just $30. (For one adult and up to three kids.) That means the bowling alley, basketball court, shuffleboard, foosball, ping-pong table and two-story spiral slide are all up for grabs and tire-them-out fun. The ticket price also includes $10 credit to the Cardinal Case, a grab and go bodega of goodies by the front desk. (Note, all participants must wear a mask the entire time and only 20 people will be allowed in at a time.)
Visit kimptonhotels.com/cleanpromise to view the full details of the Kimpton Clean program as well as katharinebrasserie.com/clean to read more on the restaurant’s preparedness as well as its Count On Me NC certification.
ABOUT: The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in the majestic R.J. Reynolds building, a beloved Winston-Salem landmark and famed Art Deco prototype of the Empire State building, is Winston-Salem’s first upscale boutique hotel. Named for North Carolina’s official state bird, The Kimpton Cardinal welcomes guests to revel in Kimpton’s version of warm and wily, sophisticated Southern charms. Restored beyond its original splendor, the hotel is an architectural showcase of gold leaf, rich marble and burnished brass, its delightfully outlandish interior creating a magical contrast of the classic and the wild, in a whimsical and imaginative interpretation of the building’s decadent legacy and storied past. Soaring along the city’s skyline at the heart of a vibrant and historic downtown, The Kimpton Cardinal features 174 guest rooms, including 15 suites, an expansive fitness center and adult recreation room, a distinctive neighborhood restaurant and bar in The Katharine, and more than 6,300-square-feet of space to meet, greet and celebrate the spirit of the South.
