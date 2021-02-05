High Point, N.C. (Feb. 5, 2021) - Hot Shots Distributing, Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, will locate a distribution and manufacturing operation at 827 W. Green Drive in High Point, NC. Hot Shots will invest $565,000 in building renovations and ultimately create 21 new jobs at the High Point facility. The investment in Southwest High Point is part of the City’s strategy to revitalize the area and bring quality jobs to High Point.
“High Point has an attractive real estate market that is perfectly suited to small scale distribution and manufacturing,” said Vice President Matt Heald. “The building we are choosing has ample room for our vertical expansion plans for acquiring more brands and building our own production.”
“Seeing projects like Hot Shots locate in this historic area of High Point is excellent for Southwest High Point,” said Sandy Dunbeck, Interim Director of High Point Economic Development Corporation. “City staff has been working to revitalize the area through a targeted effort. Hot Shots is a perfect example of companies that fit well in the area, and we are thrilled that company officials have chosen High Point.”
High Point City Council authorized an economic development cash grant incentive of $31,758. The incentive grant includes $10,758 based upon capital investment and $1,000 per new job, or a total of $21,000 for job creation. The new positions will be senior management, office staff, warehouse staff and commercial kitchen staff. The new jobs will pay above the Guilford County average wage and will be created over seven years as the company ramps up operations.
The building is in the City of High Point’s Small-Scale Manufacturing and Southwest High Point Opportunity Zone areas. Opportunity Zones is a community investment program established by Congress in 2017 to encourage investment in low-income urban and rural communities.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Hot Shots Distributing, Inc., was founded by Cathy and Dave Lutes (Heald’s aunt and uncle) in 1995 and quickly became known for their first-class and fiery hot sauce products. Hot Shots is the industry’s leading distributor of a wide variety of hot sauce and fiery food products to large and small retailers, boutiques, and gift stores, as well as having their own online retail store.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
