Winston-Salem, NC. (July 15 2021) – Horizon Strategies – a Winston-Salem based Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) – is proud to announce it was awarded a $231,167,452 firm-fixed-price contract for transition services to Soldiers by the United States Army.
The Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, was created to provide transition and job assistance services to Soldiers, civilian employees and their family members who have selflessly served the nation. Mandated by Congress and embedded in Army and DoD policy, TAP is designed to help all eligible transitioning Soldiers acquire the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to be competitive and successful in the global workforce. TAP helps Soldiers make informed career decisions through counseling and employment assistance, building upon lessons learned in the Initial and Service phases of the Soldier Life Cycle. Counseling services included in TAP address benefits, education and financial preparation.
“Horizon Strategies is honored to have been selected to help fulfill the important work of helping Soldiers transition out of the Army,” says Bill Harmon, Horizon Strategies President and Co-Founder. “Many members of the Horizon Strategies team are veterans or military family members, which uniquely positions us to understand and address the challenges associated with transitioning from an Army career into the civilian workforce.”
Horizon Strategies will add over 200 employees with and additional 440 positions under five different subcontractor companies. The workforce will include many veterans, to help oversee the pre-separation and initial counseling of transitioning Soldiers, assist them through the career skills program and help connect them with employers for open positions. The Army received 24 bids for the firm-fixed-price contract and obligated $773,453 at the time of award. Work will be performed globally with program management located in Fort Knox, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2026.
For more information on Horizon Strategies, please visit horizonstrategies.com.
About Horizon Strategies, LLC:
Grounded in the values of service-oriented leadership, integrity, and teamwork, Horizon Strategies translates the best practices of the world’s premier leadership and strategy institutions — primarily the Department of Defense — to practical government, business, and educational applications. Founded in 2016 as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Horizon Strategies is an accomplished professional services firm dedicated to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions that create value for our clients. We align leadership, strategy, and people to achieve desired outcomes through the application of timeless principles and proven methods. For additional information, please visit horizonstrategies.com.
