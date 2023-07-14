HondaJet Expanding at PTI
Honda Aircraft Company has announced that it will develop its new 2600 model at the Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI). The HondaJet 2600 is to be the world’s first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants.
"We are delighted for the next chapter in the evolution of the Honda Aircraft Company and express our utmost excitement that they have once again chosen PTI," stated Paul Mengert, Chairman of the Airport Authority. "This selection means increased job opportunities, particularly highly skilled ones, for the Triad region and the state."
Honda Aircraft Company’s world headquarters has been located on the airport since 2006 and produces the HondaJet, an innovative light jet aircraft. The current announcement comes after a multi-state competition conducted by the company. The company employs hundreds on the PTI campus.
We are thrilled to further invest in Greensboro with the new light jet program that represents the next chapter of Honda’s skyward mobility,” said Hideto Yamasaki, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. “The support we have received from the local community, especially being located on Piedmont Triad International Airport, has been a key factor in our success for many years. We are grateful to have the Piedmont Triad International Airport as our steadfast partner, propelling us toward a prosperous future in the development and production of our new light jet.”
Authority Executive Director Kevin Baker said, “Honda has been one of our most important partners for over two decades”. “They are a keystone company in the airport’s plan to be the center of excellence and innovation for the next century of the aerospace industry.”
The move will create 280 new jobs at the airport. The company will invest $55.7 million in the development of the 2600 model, bringing its total investment in the state to over $335 million.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated, and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
