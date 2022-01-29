Homes are selling fast in Stokesdale and with prices increasing, it’s the perfect time to sell
STOKESDALE, N.C. – Homes are selling fast in Stokesdale and the prices are going up, making this the perfect time to list your home.
It took just 21 days to sell a home in Stokesdale during the fourth quarter of 2021, a 52 percent drop from 44 days during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
The average sales price has increased four percent, jumping from $335,404 to $349,406.
“It remains a strong seller’s market,” said Hilburn Michel, 2022 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association. “You can list your home now and sell it faster than ever. If you want to sell or buy, call a REALTOR® today.”
The homes sold went above list price, with the list price received set to 100.5 percent, a 1.4 percent increase over 99.1 percent during 2020’s fourth quarter.
Stokesdale saw a 10 percent increase in new listings with 52 new homes listed during 2021’s fourth quarter, compared to 47 from the same time in 2020. The months supply of inventory also saw a 55 percent jump, increasing from 0.9 to 1.4 months.
