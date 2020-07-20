Reidsville, NC, July 20, 2020 – A Rockingham County nonprofit organization aimed at helping area homeless has received support from local organizations, businesses, and individuals, marking what the director calls “the beginning of the next chapter.”
After recent efforts to bring awareness to their work, the Home of Refuge Outreach, Inc., has received donations and support for its cause, including a private donation of a building in Reidsville. This building will be used as temporary housing for homeless families, women, and children, as well as individuals and will allow the organization to expand their outreach to include a hub for classes, job training and other support services.
“These donations mean the world to us,” said Melissa Galloway, who founded the Home of Refuge Outreach in 2011. “It’s really the start, the beginning of our next chapter. It will allow us to grow in ways we have only dreamed about. It’s a blessing, and we are grateful, and we hope to see the community really come together and continue to support our cause.”
The building will need a substantial amount of work before the outreach can move into it. In order to complete this work, Home of Refuge Outreach is seeking the support of local businesses, organizations and individuals who want to be involved with addressing the needs of Rockingham County’s homeless population with the launch of their capital campaign. Their goal is to raise $1.2 million.
“We are proud to be able to make this contribution to an organization that is truly doing outstanding work in Rockingham County,” said Mr. Bill Sinclair, Director of Business Development from DH Griffin, who are leading the renovations. “We hope to see other business leaders step up and join us in supporting their cause through their capital campaign.”
As of January 2018, North Carolina had an estimated 9,268 people experiencing homelessness on any given day, as reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Home of Refuge Outreach is the only organization in Rockingham County dedicated to supporting the homeless, whom they refer to as “neighbors.”
Currently operating out of small building in Eden, the outreach provides temporary overnight shelter, for neighbors in need during the winter months, typically from December to April. With the help of local churches and other volunteer organizations, they also provide an evening meal as well as breakfast the following morning. The outreach provides transportation to assist their neighbors in getting to and from job interviews and doctor appointments. They also work to help find a permanent housing solution for those in need.
“I’ve seen people come through here that have previously been sleeping on the streets, eating out of the garbage,” said Angel Goldston, executive director. “I myself was homeless once, I know what they are going through and how hard it is. That’s why I’m passionate about the work we do, and it’s such a need here in this county.”
Home of Refuge Outreach, Inc. was able to serve nearly 159 homeless neighbors in Rockingham County last year. Once the new building is up and running, the organization plans to provide shelter year-round, allowing them to dramatically increase the number of people they can help.
To donate toward the Home of Refuge Outreach capital campaign, please visit homeofhomerefugeoutreach.com.
