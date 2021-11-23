HOA Management Company AMG Shows Gratitude for Employees with 2nd Thanksgiving On Wheels Meal
Community Association Manager Shares Gratitude for NC/SC Team
(GREENSBORO, NC) Paul K. Mengert, founder and CEO of Association Management Group (AMG), one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers representing more than 30,000 property owners, announced today that it was launching year two of its Thanksgiving On Wheels event. The company is ensuring it will be a holiday to be grateful for by contributing to the Thanksgiving dinners of its fifty employees. AMG is providing each team member across its five North Carolina and South Carolina offices with the foundation of their Thanksgiving feast: a fully cooked turkey with gravy, and two pint-size side dishes of beans and mac n’ cheese.
“It’s said, feeling grateful and not expressing it is like wrapping a beautiful present and not giving it,” said AMG President, Dacy Cavicchia. “As we work through this second year of COVID, we feel it’s especially important to recognize the contributions of our staff. They are essential in every way, and we honor and appreciate their resilience, strength, professionalism, and dedication.”
CEO and Founder Paul Mengert and Vice-President May Gayle Mengert agree that a culture of gratitude is pivotal to the success of the company they originated in 1985. “AMG has a long and proud history of supporting communities, including raising money for local food banks,” Mengert said. “This is a reminder to our internal community–our staff across the Carolinas who give so much both at work and to area nonprofits–that they matter, we count on them, and we appreciate them for all they are and do for us and our clients. We have so much to be thankful for: especially our hard-working, dependable employees.”
About AMG: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit www.amgworld.com.
