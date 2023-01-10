Historical Society Hosts David Gwynn
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Jan. 10, 2023) - The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place Wednesday. Jan. 18, at 10 a.m., at the High Point Museum, located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
This month's topic is "Guilford County’s Grocery Store History” by David Gwynn, librarian, urbanist and retail historian at UNCG. As the creator of Groceteria.com, one of the first and largest websites devoted to supermarket history, Gwynn will speak on the history of grocery stores in Guilford County.
Born and raised in Greensboro, Gwynn has worked in various jobs in Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and San Francisco before returning to his hometown. His time in California allowed him to learn web design in 1997. When he returned to Greensboro, he put that knowledge to use working for the University Libraries of The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Gwynn is the university’s Digitization Coordinator and Associate Professor. He uses his proximity to the city’s historical documents to further his research on Guilford County’s varied and intriguing grocery store history.
Along with the program, the Historical Society is partnering with local grocery stores to sponsor a food drive to benefit D-Up. With every canned food donation, attendees will receive a raffle ticket to win local grocery store gift cards. Sponsors for the food drive include Food Lion, High Point Harris Teeters and The Fresh Market, all of whom have graciously donated gift cards for the raffle.
This program is free and open to the public.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point's history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The High Point Historical Society owns and cares for the High Point Museum collection, securing the history of greater High Point in order to foster a shared appreciation of the diverse stories, artifacts, events and traditions of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.