United Way of Greater Greensboro bylaw amendment ensures diversity, equity and inclusion are integrated into all business operations – Additionally, the organization has released an updated diversity, equity, and inclusion statement of principle
Greensboro, NC (October 28, 2020)– During a special called meeting on October 27, the membership of United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) voted unanimously to amend its organizational bylaws to more specifically address diversity, equity and inclusion Additionally, the organization has released an updated diversity, equity, and inclusion statement of principle.
The amendment creates a monumental mark in UWGG’s 98-year history and ensures diversity, equity and inclusion are moral and business imperatives required for the organization to grow, advance the common good in local communities, and achieve its efforts of ending local poverty.
Specifically, the amendment ensures the organization will:
- Create and publicly post a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement
- Recruit volunteers and staff that reflect the diversity of the community it serves
- Provide annual racial equity training to board members and staff
- Incorporate racial equity criteria when making community investment decisions.
A section of UWGG’s updated diversity, equity and inclusion statement reads, “We are resolved, in all that we do, to respect, appreciate, value and not discriminate against the following but not limited to race, religion, skin color, gender, nationality, language differences, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, socioeconomic status, work and behavioral styles, parental status, differing perspectives, lived experiences, as well as physical, mental and developmental abilities.”
Read the entire diversity, equity, and inclusion statement here:
https://www.unitedwaygso.org/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion
For more on United Way of Greater Greensboro’s response to racial equity, visit: https://www.unitedwaygso.org/equity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.