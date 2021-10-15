CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For October 15 and Beyond
NEW
In-Person Job & Resource Fair: Inclusive Opportunities Job & Resource Fair, on Wednesday, October 27 10:00AM – 1:00PM at the Greensboro Sportsplex at 2400 Sixteenth Street in Greensboro. To commemorate and celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) Triad Goodwill and several partner organizations will host the Inclusive Opportunities Job & Resource Fair. Partners for this event include Guilford Works, the City of Greensboro Parks & Recreation, the Greensboro Mayors Committee for Persons with Disabilities, the North Carolina Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and the Disability Advocacy Center. The event is open to the public & registration is not required. This event isideal for those looking for employment opportunities as well those in need of additional resources or support for housing, food, legal aid, childcare, and healthcare.
To see participating employers and community resources, as well as register in advance visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inclusive-opportunities-event/
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Excel- Building Graphics for Data, on Monday, October 18 from 1:30PM – 3:30PM via Zoom. In the Basic Formula Writing course, participants will learn how to read and write formulas for everyday calculations and analysis. This includes: Operators and the precedence of operators in formulas, How to build basic formulas using functions, Understanding relative, absolute, and mixed cell references, and Reading formulas built into existing spreadsheets. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Online Safety- Protecting Your Digital Footprint, on Monday October 18 from 2:00PM – 3:30PM via Zoom. This workshop will teach individuals how to safely navigate the Internet and protect their personal information. This will include: Build awareness of Internet Safety and possible dangers, Identify what information is appropriate to share and what kinds of interactions to avoid, Learn different ways you can protect your personal information, and Understand what steps you can take to protect yourself. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Email Basics- Introduction to Email, on Wednesday, October 20 2:00PM – 3:30PM via Zoom. In this workshop, you will learn what email is, how to use it, and best practices writing emails. This will include: Defining email and identifying common email clients, Discovering basic features and tools in your email account, How to practice emails. Register Here
NEW
In Person Training Event: Resume Development, on Thursday, October 21 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, Learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, Step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, Knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, Learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and Preparing and writing your resume. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Windows 10 Thursday, October 21, 11:00am – 12:30PM via Zoom. In this course you will learn what Windows 10 consists of and basic tips on how to use the system. This will include how to: Identify the parts of the Windows 10 interface, identify icons, functions, and any file extensions related to basic office software and how to demonstrate knowledge of Windows File Explorer and identify drives on the computer, as well as cloud storage. Register Here
NEW
In Person Training Event: Attitude is Your Altitude, onThursday, October 21 from 1:30PM – 3:30PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Attitude is an attribute employers look for when hiring individuals for their organizations. Disney said it best: “We hire for attitude and train for skill”. Our attitudes determine how far we go in careers and personal lives. This course provides an opportunity for students to evaluate their attitude and utilize tools to make improvements as needed to further future opportunities. Register Here
NEW
In Person Training Event: Your Personality and Your Leadership, on Friday, October 22 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Being a leader is one of the fundamental skills needed for today's workforce. A leader is someone in any position that inspires others to do right, learn, and develop. This workshop will use an assessment to gauge your personal traits. The course instruction will use the results of your assessment to engage the participants in learning ways to manage their reactions, responses, needs, and motivations as they strive to become the best leader possible. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
