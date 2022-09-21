Hilliard Studio Method Announces Expansion into Winston-Salem
Charlotte, NC - Sept 2022 - Liz Hilliard, Creator and Owner of Hilliard Studio Method, announces licensing agreement with Lucy Noell Skelly (Croxton) of Winston-Salem, NC for Hilliard Studio Method of Winston-Salem. The new studio location is set to open in 2023.
Hilliard Studio Method’s award winning core-centric, pilates based workout has stolen the hearts of many Charlotteans. It comes by no surprise that the dedication to the method workout has spread by word of mouth into many cities around the globe. This is the first of many satellite partnerships throughout the nation. “Just like any mother seeing her child take wings I feel so proud and excited that HSM is headed to this beautiful community in the hands of this accomplished, powerful woman,” says Hilliard.
Lucy Noell was born and raised in Winston-Salem and always hoped to move back to start a family. Following a wedding in Ravello Italy, she and her husband, Matt, are moving back to Winston at the end of this year. Lucy Noell attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a degree in Advertising from Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Lucy Noell has had a decade-long successful career in fundraising.
Lucy Noell started taking classes at Hilliard in the spring of 2018 and was immediately hooked.
“I hope to bring Hilliard to Winston as a lifeline for myself, and also a public service to others. Every city should have one and what better place to start the Hilliard expansion than right down the road in the Triad with so many Hilliard loyalists. I approached Liz and Lee to see if they would be open to it, and they loved the idea and were ready to expand. The rest was history!” Noell said.
If you or someone you know is interested in opening your own Hilliard Studio Method in your city, please email info@hilliardstudiomethod.com for more details. Follow along on instagram @hilliardstudiomethod for the latest news and events.
