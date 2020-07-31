HIGH POINT, N.C - The Pipe & Pint will have its grand opening Sat., Aug. 1 at 12:00PM (Noon) at 3025 North Main Street in High Point.
A cigar shop with a smoke room and a license for beer and wine, will have a food truck and door prizes to commemorate its grand opening. A ribbon cutting will take place at Noon.
David Robertson Sr. and David Robertson Jr. are a father/son partnership opening The Pipe & Pint. Prior to opening the shop David Sr. ran a roofing business, and his son is currently a City of High Point police officer. Selling cigars is a career change for them both.
“It’s scary to make a career change,” David Sr. says. “But it’s worth the risk. I’m living proof you don’t give up.”
The Pipe & Pint is located at 3025 North Main Street. Prior to the Robertsons selecting that address for their business, the area was a series of dilapidated and blighted buildings.
“It was rough. A building with the roof caved in and a couple other abandoned buildings. That’s what greeted people as they entered the city,” David Sr. says. The area is now revitalized.
It was a long process to open The Pipe & Pint. The location of the shop originally was zoned as residential. It took the support of people at City Hall to help change the zoning to business. One of those who helped was City Councilman Wesley Hudson.
“I was excited to see a new business opening in the city, especially during these challenging times. I was more than happy to help.” Hudson says. “The Pipe & Pint is a great example of the revitalization taking place in the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.