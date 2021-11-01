HPU Welcomes New Hires
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 – High Point University recently welcomed several new staff members in the last month. They are as follows:
Alexandra Hull joined the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services as an accessibility technology specialist.
In her role, Hull works with students who have disabilities by getting them set up for exams, accessing textbooks and providing assistive technology support. Assistive technology helps students with productivity in class, while studying and during testing. Before coming to HPU, she was a special education teacher for Guilford County Schools. She worked with both elementary and high school students. Hull holds a Bachelor of Science in recreation therapy.
Rachel Topper joined the Graduate Admissions Office as a graduate recruiter.
Topper is responsible for assisting prospective students interested in HPU’s graduate programs. Topper helps students find their preferred graduate program by sharing what HPU has to offer. Her previous work experience includes marketing, social media, content creation and event planning. Topper graduated Summa Cum Laude from HPU with a Bachelor of Arts in marketing with minors in sales and sport management. She earned her master’s degree in communication and business leadership from HPU.
Betsy Warner joined the Wanek School of Natural Sciences as an administrative assistant.
Warner supports the School of Natural Sciences and Dr. Brett Woods, dean of the school, with a variety of administrative functions. She also serves as the liaison for the school and other university departments, coordinating school activities and events, and maintaining the departmental webpages. She is a communications professional with experience in a variety of marketing, administrative, operations, finance, education and leadership positions that built integrated strategic programs and creative initiatives for regionally and nationally recognized organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Science in journalism with a specialized minor in animal biology.
Sam Carr joined HPU as a community relations specialist in the Office of University Relations.
Carr serves as a liaison between the university and the High Point community. He manages the university’s private suite at Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers and serves as the intermediary between HPU and the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum. Carr collaborates with the various university departments to assist in planning and communicating about the university’s hundreds of community events. He also facilitates special projects and hosts university guests. Carr graduated from HPU with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He was awarded the university’s “Male of the Year” and “Extraordinary Leader” awards during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years and received the “University Award for Leadership” in 2021.
Patrick McCullough joined the Office of Communications as website manager.
McCullough ensures that the university’s web presence continues to serve the needs of its community, from new and prospective students and their families to staff and faculty, in an ever-evolving technological environment.His experience includes working and teaching web development, and he ran a boutique web development firm. He has an associate degree in applied sciencein marketing.
Brittany Dickinson joined HPU as a human resources business partner in the Human Resources Department.
Dickinson is responsible for leading and supporting HR activities in terms of talent assessment, performance management and the development of employees. She also serves as a consultant to department leaders. She works with the benefits and payroll managers as needed to meet the needs of employees. Before joining HPU, Dickinson worked as a human resources administrator for a telecommunications company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a focus on race, class and culture.
Diana Pattisall joined the Office of Institutional Advancement as a gift processor.
Pattisall processes gifts to HPU. She is responsible for entering and maintaining data in the Institutional Advancement gift information system. She runs daily reports related to processing and balancing and completes deposit slips for daily entries. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.